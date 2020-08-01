COVID-19 cases in Nebraska rise since last week

The Nebraska state case total, as of 5:45 p.m. CT July 31, is 26,211, an increase of 2,037 from last Friday. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) dashboard continues to show an increase in positive cases this week over last week. There were 16 new COVID-19-related deaths in the state, for a total of 332. A total of 19,172 Nebraskans diagnosed with COVID-19 have since recovered.

DHHS asks every Nebraskan to do their part to protect themselves and others from COVID-19. You may not know who is more vulnerable around you and you don't want to unknowingly put your loved ones or someone else's life at risk.

While confirmed cases continue to remain manageable for the state's health care system, the daily average of positive cases has been increasing. For July 25-31, the average daily case count was 291, up from 259 the prior week, and 226 two weeks ago.

Protect yourself and others:

Keep your distance - https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/social-distancing.html

Wear a face covering - https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html

Wash your hands - https://www.cdc.gov/handwashing/when-how-handwashing.html

Know your risk - https://www.nebraskamed.com/COVID/7-steps-to-identify-risky-covid-19-situations?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=MIM07012020 .

Stay home - if you're sick or if you've been exposed to COVID-19 - https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/index.html

Get tested - if you've been exposed or have symptoms via TestNebraska.com , or TestNebraska.com/es for Spanish, or another testing site in your community

Test Nebraska

Test Nebraska is expanding its daily COVID-19 testing capacity from 3,600 to 7,000 tests a day in the coming weeks. More test appointments are being added as lab capacity expands. More testing capacity is intended to help long-term care facilities, schools and communities identify COVID-19 cases and respond to slow the spread of the virus.

To reserve a testing slot, complete an online assessment at TestNebraska.com , or TestNebraska/es for Spanish, and schedule a visit to the nearest Test Nebraska site. Dates and times for over 30 test locations across the state are listed on the site.