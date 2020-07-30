SEDHD provides COVID-19 case count update

The Southeast District Health Department (SEDHD) has confirmed seven additional

cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) within the district. The additional cases include:

A male in his fifties who lives in Nemaha County

A female in her forties who lives in Nemaha County

A male in his forties who lives in Nemaha County

A male who is a minor who lives in Nemaha County

A female in her fifties who lives in Nemaha County

A male in his fifties who lives in Pawnee County

A male in his seventies who lives in Richardson County

All identified close contacts will be asked to self-quarantine. Individuals with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 should self-isolate to avoid transmitting the virus to others. COVID-19 symptoms include cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell. In many cases, a person will have more than one of these symptoms.

As of July 29, the total cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the district is 91. Case counts by county are:

Otoe: 38

Nemaha – 18

Richardson – 18

Johnson – 11

Pawnee – 6

SEDHD reviews all reported test results as soon as they become available and will continue to report county totals to most accurately reflect current cumulative case numbers in the district.

For more information about COVID-19, www.sedhd.org or http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.