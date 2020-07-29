NCHS Class of 2020 celebrates graduation with outdoor ceremony at Pioneer Field

The class with strength and endurance made it to the high school finish line Saturday morning as Nebraska City Senior High School was able to hold graduation ceremonies at Pioneer Field.

Social distancing kept the 83 members of the Class of 2020 apart on the bleachers, while family members and friends gathered on the football field to celebrate the class and its accomplishments.

Individual winners of local scholarships were not recognized during graduation ceremonies this year.

Students who graduated in the top 10 percent of their class were recognized during the ceremony.

They are Esmeralda Armenta Ramirez, David Gray Carpenter Jr., Isabella Nicole Denniston, Jenna Renae Dirkschneider, Sarah Ann Murray, Vinh Quoc Phan, Trey Landon Pursel, Noah David Russell, and Rosa Margarita Tomas Jacinto.

Class of 2020 Officers Natalie Turner, Isabella Denniston, and Lindsey Booth welcomed the audience to the ceremony, and Officers Sarah Murray and Mackenzi Berglund closed the ceremony.

Vihn Phan and Trey Pursel delivered the senior message, with NCHS Principal Brian Hoover reading Pursel’s remarks as he is in basic training to prepare for entrance into the United States Military Academy this fall.