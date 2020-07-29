Care-a-Van to collect food at NC on Aug. 6

Nebraska City News-Press

The 10/11 Can Care-a-Van will have three stops in Nebraska City on Thursday, Aug. 6, with the goal of collecting 10,000 pounds of food for the Nebraska City Food Pantry.

Donations will be accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 1023 1st Ave., Fareway at 1738 S. 11th St., and Walmart, 2101 S. 11th St.

Most needed items include toilet paper, laundry soap, shampoo, bar soap, syrup, peanut butter, canned fruit, jelly, macaroni and cheese, pudding, Jello, and cake mixes.