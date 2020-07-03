We've got a new look!
Check out our new website redesign.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lourdes student one of 44 grads to score perfect on ACT

Press Release

Luke Partsch of Lourdes Central Catholic was one of 44 graduating seniors who earned a perfect score his ACT college entrance examination. Gov. Pete Ricketts and Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt were on hand at  a ceremony in the State Capitol Rotunda on June 30 to recognize graduates from the class of 2020 who achieved a top score on their ACT or SAT college entrance exam. This year’s number of students with top scores (44) equaled the number of graduating seniors who achieved a top score in 2019.  The class of 2018 in Nebraska had 22 students who scored either a 36 on the ACT or 1600 on the SAT.