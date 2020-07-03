Lourdes student one of 44 grads to score perfect on ACT

Press Release

Luke Partsch of Lourdes Central Catholic was one of 44 graduating seniors who earned a perfect score his ACT college entrance examination. Gov. Pete Ricketts and Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt were on hand at a ceremony in the State Capitol Rotunda on June 30 to recognize graduates from the class of 2020 who achieved a top score on their ACT or SAT college entrance exam. This year’s number of students with top scores (44) equaled the number of graduating seniors who achieved a top score in 2019. The class of 2018 in Nebraska had 22 students who scored either a 36 on the ACT or 1600 on the SAT.