Nebraska City Public School approves an amended 19-20 budget

The Nebraska City Public Schools Board of Education approved an amended 2019-2020 budget during a special meeting on June 24.

The amended budget includes $24,430,799 in budgeted disbursements and transfers, $306,090 in necessary cash reserve, and $14,812, 263 in total available resources before property taxes.

The budget was amended to include $27,000 in additional interest for the district’s line of credit, $2,550,000 for refinancing of the district’s Tax Anticipatory Notes (TANs) in August, $2,800,000 for the district’s actual used line of credit payment, and $800,000 for an emergency contingent line of credit to cover unexpected expenses before the new school year begins.

Interim Superitendent Rex Pfeil told the board the amended budget would not contain any tax increases or additional levies.