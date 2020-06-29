Hot Topics to offer Zoom meeting in July

Staff Writer

Nebraska City News-Press

Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce, Inc., announces the “Business Round Robin Covid-19 Update” as the topic for the Wednesday, July 8, Hot Topics discussion.

Join NCTC and local and area business owners, managers, and residents as we hear from many of our local small business owners as they update us on what’s been going on during Covid-19 with their business and what they will be doing to move forward.

Get an insight as to how creative they got to keep their businesses open during all of the restrictions or how they had to close and as the restrictions loosened were able to open back up.

Hot Topics is a public forum held from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month.

Hot Topics this month will be done via Zoom with an interactive Q & A because of social distancing rules in place because of Covid-19.

Please call the NCTC office if you would like to join us this month and we will be happy to send you the zoom meeting information. 402-873-66554.