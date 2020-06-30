No. 13 (Class 3A) West Burlington-Notre Dame pounded out 21 hits and rolled past Danville High School, 15-1, in a SEI Superconference South Division softball game at Danville Monday night.

Eighth-graders Logan Kelley and Lauren Krieger and junior Raven Messamaker each had three hits for WB-ND. Reagan Engberg, Addy Kellen, Elise Oleson, Molly Johnson and Riley Richards had two hits each. Every Falcon who batted had at least one hit.

Oleson hit a home run for the Falcons. Madelyn Stutsman, Johnson and Lauren Summers doubled. Kelley and Oleson each had four RBIs.

Summers was the winning pitcher, giving up one unearned run on three hits and five walks in seven innings. She fanned 14 batters.

Miranda Richards singled and doubled in three trips for Danville. Ava Smith suffered the loss.

BURLINGTON 13-5, MOUNT PLEASANT 2-2: Carley McGinity went 5-for-7 for the day and led Burlington to a Southeast Conference sweep at Mount Pleasant.

In the first game, both McGinity and Lauren Krieger went 3-for-4 and Bryanna Mehaffy, Brynn Casady, Lydia Allen-Barnes, Megan Topping and Kayla Norton each had two hits for the Grayhounds. Adessa Brandenburg (6-1) was the winning pitcher. Sydni Coleman took the loss.

In the nightcap, McGinity, Brandenburg and Topping each had two hits for Burlington. McGinity had two doubles.

NO. 2 L-M 12, MEDIAPOLIS 0: Hailey Sanders fired a three-inning perfect game and second-ranked (Class 2A) Louisa-Muscatine rolled in a North Division game at Letts.

Mediapolis’s Jayde Eberhardt led off the game by grounding out, then Sanders struck out the next eight Bullettes she faced to record the perfect game. L-M scored four runs in the bottom of the third to gain the 12-0 margin, ending the game early via the mercy rule.

Morgan Stecher and Jersey Lessenger led Louisa-Muscatine at the plate with two hits each.

HIGHLAND 2, W-MU 1: The Huskies needed 10 innings to edge Winfield-Mount Union in a North Division game at Riverside.

Emma Haines had two hits for Winfield-Mount Union. Madie Anderson pitched all 10 innings and picked up the loss, despite striking out 15 batters.

Mackinze Hora had two hits for Highland. Grace Batcheller was the winning pitcher, striking out three Wolves in 10 innings.

VAN BUREN 8, HOLY TRINITY 1: Isabel Manning, Lexi Jirak and Chelsey Huff each had two hits and two RBIs to lead the Warriors past Holy Trinity at West Point.

Ally Campbell was the winning pitcher, giving up one run on five hits and two walks in seven innings. She struck out seven Crusaders.

Brooke Mueller went 2-for-3 with a double to lead Holy Trinity. Mary Hellige was the losing pitcher.

FAIRFIELD 10-12, FORT MADISON 2-0: The Trojans swept Fort Madison in a Southeast Conference doubleheader at Fairfield.

Logan Johnson went 3-for-4 and drove both Fort Madison runs home with a home run in the first game. Neeley Rehm was the losing pitcher. In the nightcap, Kylee Cashman led Fort Madson with two singles in two at bats. Lauryn Helmick took the loss.

KEOKUK 5-1, WASHINGTON 3-9: The Chiefs split a Southeast Conference doubleheader at Joyce Park in Keokuk.

Keokuk’s Abby Thompson was the winning pitcher in the first game. In the nightcap, Alivia Myhre went 2-for-3 for Keokuk. Sydney McCarron drive in the run.

The second game was called after six innings due to lightning.