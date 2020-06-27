After logging the first win of the season, the Jayettes (1-8) took another trip to Boone to meet with two of the top-ranked teams in the state — Humboldt (9-1) and Ogden (9-2).

The Humboldt Wildcats came into Saturday ranked No. 2 in Class 3A while the Ogden Bulldogs boasted the No. 3 Class 2A rank. Perry first took on the Wildcats in a 7-0 loss and followed up in the afternoon bill with a 7-1 loss against Ogden.

Humboldt’s pitching didn’t make it an easy morning for the Jayettes facing one of the strongest arms they’ll see all season. Ellie Jacobson has been nothing short of phenomenal this season with 81 strikeouts to her name entering Saturday’s tournament, and allows fewer than six runners on base per game.

Striking out a dozen batters, Jacobson hardly allowed the chance for Perry to get on base but the Jayettes managed to get on five times. Make that six times if you count Lydia Olejniczak’s double on an overthrow error. Meanwhile, Jayna Kenney’s double in the sixth inning counted regardless.

With keeping up the pace against Humboldt’s season average defense, so too did Perry’s own defense against some of the quickest bats in the state. In their 10 games, the Wildcats scored double digits half of their games. Putting up seven runs against Perry is their third-lowest mark of the season.

Kenney put in four innings worth of work with one strikeout before Maci Tunink came in mid-fifth inning and logged a strikeout for the final out.

That game’s score was largely back-loaded as it was a 2-0 game through four innings. The game against Ogden was flipped around as the Bulldogs put up all their production in the first three innings.

The game also picked up with the eighth-grader Tunink staying in the circle — her first ever start — allowing Kenney to take a breather from pitching. They’d swap again during the third inning, and from that point, Perry held a 1-0 advantage after Olejniczak scored following a single and stolen base.

Next Up: Carlisle (Monday)

The Carlisle Wildcats come in with some vengeance. After securing the No. 1 spot in the 4A poll, they fell to No. 10 Fairfield this week. They’ll be looking to restart their win streak, relying on a pitching staff that allows just two runs per game.