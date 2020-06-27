Talk about a scare.

Faced with a deficit to winless South Tama (0-7), Woodward-Granger muscled out a 4-2 home victory Friday that was also threatened to end early as lightning storms appeared in the backdrop.

Had the visiting Trojans kept their 2-0 lead they held through the fourth inning, the Hawks would have suffered their first back-to-back loss of the season. But unlike the previous night against ADM, the Hawks found a way to wriggle out of the sticky situation in front of their home crowd.

Tama leadoff hitter Logan Arp got to work right away to pin the Hawks against the wall after a fielding error led him to third base. The visitors went up 1-0 score on the team’s second at-bat. Arp struck again in the third inning after the Hawks left their two baserunners stranded. Through four innings, W-G placed just three runners on base on two hits and a Trojan error.

The tide turned when Reese Jamison was brought to the mound mid-game. The typical shortstop had also entered the ADM game for relief, and in his second pitching appearance, stopped the bleeding.

After the Trojans whiffed on just three at-bats after two innings, Jamison notched seven strikeouts and allowed only four Tama batters on base. His effectiveness also worked itself at the plate, going 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Following a shutout top of the fifth inning, the Hawks finally cracked the shutout bid when Jack Grell drove in Pacey Moats on a sacrifice grounder. Grell and Moats finished with two RBIs and two runs respectively, effectively giving the team the victory. Jamison’s lone hit in the sixth inning also scored Christian Husmann for good measure to prevent a possible seventh-inning comeback.

Next Up: Ogden (Monday)

The Bulldogs have had an up-and-down season, most recently shown Friday against Perry when they won 17-5 but had to overcome a three-run deficit in the final three innings.