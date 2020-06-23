Cretin-Derham Hall did something it hadn’t done in 30 years. The high school athletic powerhouse in St. Paul, Minnesota, which has had the likes of Joe Mauer, Chris Weinke and Michael Floyd take snaps in the intervening decades, put a freshman on the varsity football field.

That freshman, a 14-year-old Tre Holloman, made his mark on that Friday night in 2018, intercepting a pass near his own goal-line and returning it 99 yards for a touchdown.

“It was one of those, ‘And the legend begins,’” Raiders football coach Chuck Miesbauer said.

It’s a legend that has only grown and not one confined to a single sport. Holloman made history on the gridiron two years ago, but he’s even better regarded as a basketball player as a top-100 point guard in the Class of 2022.

“He’s one of those athletes that can pick up a ball, and it doesn’t matter what kind of ball it is, just excel,” Cretin-Derham boys’ basketball coach Jerry Kline said. “His instinct to make the right decision is what I’ve found to be above everybody else.”

Holloman’s talent on the football field and basketball court has drawn the attention of a pair of Iowa State coaching staffs. Matt Campbell and the Cyclone football team have offered Holloman a scholarship while Steve Prohm and his men’s basketball program have also extended him an offer.

“He’s a special kid,” Miesbauer said.

Cretin-Derham Hall sophomore point guard dribbles the ball up the court in a game against Totino-Grace on December 28, 2019.

It’s Holloman’s skills as a point guard that has drawn the most interest from recruiters. In addition to the Cyclones, Michigan State, Minnesota, Iowa, Baylor, Nebraska and Wisconsin have all offered. He’s also participated with USA Basketball.

“Tre is a winner,” Ryan James, a national analyst based in the Twin Cities for the Prep Hoops Network, said. “Players love to compete with Tre because they know he will give it his all and put his team in the best position both as a passer and as a team defender.

“Tre’s ability to attack space with a quick burst will be unmatched the next two years in Minnesota.”

Holloman averaged 11 points, 9.2 assists, 2.7 steals and 3.6 rebounds per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 37.2% from deep as a sophomore before COVID-19 ended the basketball season in Minnesota.

“His instinct to make the right decision is what I’ve found to be above everybody else,” Kline said. “He has that special gift. I’ve found sometimes you just have to let him go because let him go means he’s above everybody else.”

The COVID-19 pandemic eliminated the typically high-profile spring grassroots schedule and has upended the summer circuit as well.

“It’s been really tough because coaches can’t see what I have been doing for these past months,” Holloman said. “I can’t play against the best competition in the nation right now.

“It’s been frustrating.”

Holloman, though, has been able to work on and refine his game, working with coaches and trainers. On Tuesday afternoon, he was playing with Minnesota natives and 2020 NBA draft hopefuls Tre Jones and Daniel Oturu, according to Kline.

“He wants to get better,” Kline said. “He wants to learn. I just love that about him. In this world of AAU and guys getting spoonfed a lot of things, he’s really had to earn what he’s got so far.”

Iowa State has been one of the schools consistently involved with Holloman’s basketball recruiting, and the Cyclones called last week when rules allowed them to first contact 2022 prospects.

“(Assistant) coach (James) Kane and coach Prohm, they’ve both called me,” Holloman, who attended Iowa State’ game against Kansas State at Hilton Coliseum last winter, said. “They said that they want to get me back down to the campus soon.

“I like the city (of Ames). The people there, they come out and support.”

Basketball, though, is just half the story for Holloman.

“Everyone keeps telling me, ‘What’s your backup plan — Tre’s not going to keep playing,’” Miesbauer, Cretin’s football coach, said. “Tre recognizes how talented he is, and I think he feels a certain sense of responsibility to keep playing at the highest level he can because he knows there are a lot of guys out there that wish they had his talent.

“I think there’s a part of him that feels like he’s doing a disservice to his teammates and his peers if he were to hang his cleats up and focus on basketball.”

Holloman will get a chance to be the Raiders’ signal caller this fall, but if he’s not their full-time quarterback, he’ll play wide receiver. Either way, he’ll remain lined up in Cretin’s defensive backfield as well.

“He’ll be a two-way guy,” Miesbauer said. “He’s too talented to take off the field. Some of our coaches were concerned if he plays quarterback, does our defense suffer? I say no because he ain’t coming off the field there either.

“It’s pretty rare that a guy at top-level Minnesota football would play quarterback and still play on the defensive side of the ball, but I don’t think we (can not play him).”

To be the first freshman to play at a prestigious high school program in three decades and to potentially be a two-way quarterback in Class 6A football almost by definition makes Holloman a blue-chip football recruit. His bright basketball future, though, has complicated his recruitment on the gridiron.

That’s especially so after a number of programs pursued Twin Cities super-prospect Jalen Suggs, who was a highly-touted quarterback but ultimately chose to play basketball at Gonzaga this year.

“There are some football programs that are a little bit gun shy because of how much effort they put into recruiting Jalen as a football player only to watch him go the basketball route,” Miesbauer said. “My discussion with college football coaches has been that Tre knows that you never know what the future holds. He wants to be very open to the possibility of playing college football. He wants to have that as an option, and I would think (college coaches) would want that as an option, too.”

The Cyclones have been one of the programs that have given that option to Holloman with a scholarship offer.

“Iowa State was the first school to jump on and say we want to be on board with this guy,” Miesbauer said.

The Cyclones — and every other football program — will likely have to be patient as Holloman navigates his two-sport status.

“If everything stays the course, Tre will probably end up playing basketball,” Miesbauer said, “but you never know what could happen over the course of the next year-and-a-half or two years before he walks out of here that could lead to him playing football.

“Maybe you don’t recruit him the same way you recruit a five-star guy that is just a football player. Maybe you don’t put all of your resources in, but you want to be there if things change and football becomes the option. Do you want to be scrambling to be the guys that are just coming on board at that time or do you want to be someone who has been there in some capacity all along?”

Whatever direction Holloman goes, he’s still got two years of high school ball — on the field and the court — to do what he did since that first football game when he sprinted the length of the field into the end zone.

“He’s making his own mark,” Kline said, “but he doesn’t lose focus and he’s a humble kid.”