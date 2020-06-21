Tie goes to the runner, so with all three teams going 1-1 at Saturday’s tournament in Woodward, the Hawks (2-3) claim the title. All jokes aside, Woodward-Granger (2-4) lost its first game 7-2 to Grand View Christian (3-3) but came from behind for a 6-3 win over Saydel (3-5) to cap the afternoon.

Finding the zone…eventually

So the story repeats. Start slow, finish stronger.

The Hawks came out for a 10 a.m. game to start the tournament, losing to Grand View Christian after being unable to get on base consistently. Woodward got on base eight times compared to the Thunder’s 19 times. Hawks head coach Jessica Wyant said she felt the team was playing ahead of itself without its trademark aggressive style.

Then a flip switched in the bottom of the third inning against Saydel after the Eagles took a 3-0 lead. Just as it took six innings to crack the code against ACGC, it took over half the day for the Hawks to plant their flag.

“That’s something we’ve been talking about a lot, not waiting until the [later] innings to get something going,” Wyant said. “I thought our approach [to the second] game was much better. We were more aggressive and were waiting back and sitting for the ball. And they’re putting it in play. It finally started to click for them.”

“We won’t shut up til we get a hit”

Woodward’s dugout has been vocal all season and the intensity ramped up in the bottom of fifth holding a 4-3 lead, as the intention to keep chanting until someone got a hit. Right away, Allie Moore doubled. Cue more intensity.

With the game tied 3-3 in the fourth inning and a full count, sophomore catcher Emma Anderson fouled. Then she hit a liner to left field, bringing home first baseman Brylee Bice for what would turn into the winning run.

“Just being disciplined is what we talk about all the time and they know — I’m a terrible front toss pitcher so they know to lay off balls really well from meetups,” Wyant said. “But they do a good job with their discipline and just being aggressive at that third strike.”

Anderson was practically unstoppable against Saydel. She and Chloe Houge were the two Hawks with multiple hits (three and two respectively), scoring the first two runs as well.

“It’s nerve-wracking,” Anderson said of her RBI at-bat. “But when you have your teammates behind you, it feels like you’re unstoppable.”

Fail-safe protocol

That support from the bench also manifested in the field.

In the top of the fourth, Saydel looked to grab the momentum back and hit a hard grounder which slipped through freshman third baseman Georgia Simmons’ glove. Senior shortstop Katelyn Bandstra was right behind to backup with a throw to first for the out.

“We’ve been hammering that at practice, always looking for more, never giving up. And I’m sure they’re getting so sick and tired, hearing about it, but you know, that’s what pays off. That’s what happens when you continue to play, and defensively, I think we played a rock solid game.”

That play set the tone for the inning which left two Eagles stranded. Saydel never scored again.

While a meager start compared to undefeated resumes, six games is the quickest W-G has won two games since 2017. That mark took 22 games in 2018 and 15 games last season.

Next up: West Central Valley (Monday)

The Wildcats start the season 1-2. Last year’s matchup ended in an 18-3 rout and W-G’s biggest win.