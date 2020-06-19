Notre Dame High School remained perfect in three games with an 11-5 win over Cardinal in a SEI Superconference South Division baseball game at Winegard Field Thursday night.

Carson Chiprez was the winning pitching. He surrendered just one run and two hits in four innings. He fanned six Comets.

Brady Oleson, Jeron Conner, Nick Skerik and Drew Chiprez each singled for Notre Dame. Oleson also coaxed three bases on balls and had three RBIs. Skerik had two RBIs and Conner had one.

For Cardinal, Jentry Arbogast, Maddux Jones and Logan Chickering each had a hit. Hunter Dorsey was the losing pitcher.

The Nikes play fourth-ranked (Class 3A) Assumption at Davenport Saturday.

MEDIAPOLIS 12, COLUMBUS 0: Max McClure doubled, tripled and drove five runs home to lead the Bulldogs past Columbus in a North Division game at Mediapolis.

Josh Darbyshire aided the Mediapolis cause with a triple, a single and an RBI. Tyler Samuel doubled and Blake Osborne tripled for the Bulldogs. Jordan Anderson was the winning pitcher, shutting out the Wildcats on three hits and three walks. He fanned seven.

Will Schwab, Kaden Amigon and Yahir Ayala each singled for Columbus. Evan Rees was the losing pitcher.

CENTRAL LEE 8, NEW LONDON 3: The Hawks scored seven runs in the sixth inning and toppled the Tigers in a South Division game at New London.

TJ Stutes, Jaden Hawk, Luke Simmons and Kade Myhre each had two hits for Central Lee. Hawk, Myhre and Dylan Stueker each doubled. Hawk and Myhre drove in two runs each. Stueker was the winning pitcher, giving up no runs on four hits and a walk while striking out four in four innings.

For New London, Jaxon Allen, Carter Allen and Kooper Schulte had two hits each. Josh Catala suffered the loss.

WASHINGTON 2-3, MOUNT PLEASANT 0-14: Mount Pleasant lost the first game, then coasted to victory in the nightcap at Washington.

Mount Pleasant’s Rylan Seberg and Jaxon Hoyle managed singles in the first game. Nic Coble took the loss although he allowed no hits in 4 2/3 innings. He walked six and gave up two runs, one earned, while striking out six.

In the second game, Coble drove in six runs with a home run and a double. Jack Johnson doubled and singled and Corbin Broeker had two singles. Hoyle was the winning pitcher, giving up three runs on five hits and a walk in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out six Demons.

Mount Pleasant (2-2) plays a Southeast Conference game at Keokuk Monday.