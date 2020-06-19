Adessa Brandenburg fired a one-hit shutout in the first game, propelling Burlington High School to a doubleheader sweep of Fort Madison at Wagner Field Thursday night.

The Grayhounds won 10-0 and 7-3.

Fort Madison’s Dalyn Wondra singled in the fifth inning of the first game to end Brandenburg’s no-hit attempt. Brandenburg walked two and struck out 10. The game was called after five innings due to the 10-run rule.

Bryanna Mehaffy and Brandenburg had three hits each for BHS and Lydia Allen-Barnes had two.

In the second game, Morgan Schroeder led Burlington with a 3-for-3 outing. Carley McGinity, Allen-Barnes and Brandenburg each had two hits. Brandenburg doubled. Kayla Norton was the winning pitcher.

Logan Johnson, Kylee Cashman, Allyson Helmick, Neeley Rehm and Lauryn Helmick each singled for the Bloodhounds.

MEDIAPOLIS 8, COLUMBUS 6: Mediapolis ended a 61-game losing streak with a North Division victory at Columbus Junction.

The Bullettes’ last previous win was a 12-2 decision over Columbus on June 22, 2017. Mediapolis then lost its last eight games that season, went 0-26 in 2018, 0-24 in 2019 and lost its first three games this season.

NO. 13 W-MU 2, PEKIN 0: All-state pitcher Madie Anderson lowered her earned run average to 0.29 with her third consecutive shutout victory for No. 13 (Class 1A) Winfield-Mount Union at Winfield.

Anderson, a junior, struck out seven Panthers. She has now pitched 20 straight scoreless innings.

Jobey Malone led the Wolves at the plate with a 2-for-3 performance. Emma Haines drove home both runs.

NO. 2 L-M 9, HIGHLAND 1: Second-ranked (Class 2A) Louisa-Muscatine banged out 15 hits and coasted past the Huskies in a North Division game at Riverside.

McKenna Hohenadel went 3-for-5 with a home run for L-M. Winning pitcher Hailey Sanders went 3-for-3 with a double. Kylee Sanders singled and doubled in two official trips and Beth Butler doubled.

Hailey Sanders threw four shutout innings. Kylee Sanders pitched the final three stanzas.

Abbi Stransky led Highland with a single and double. Grace Batcheller was the losing pitcher.

DANVILLE 13, HOLY TRINITY 12: The Bears erupted for three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and walked off with a South Division victory at Danville.

Carlea Beckman, Kaley Eisenmann and Makenzie Morris had two hits each for Danville. Morris doubled. Ava Smith was the winning pitcher, striking out four Crusaders.

Freshman Brooke Mueller led Holy Trinity with three singles and a double. Anna Sobczak had three hits and Raquel Schneider, Mary Hellige and Kayla Box each had two hits. Box hit a home run. Hellige was the losing pitcher.