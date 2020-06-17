The second night in a row, the Hawks waited until the last inning to make the exit with the lead as Woodward-Granger (2-0) took down (1-1) Panorama 4-2 on the road Tuesday.

After getting on the board first with a Caden Easter double to drive in Pacey Moats, the game stood at 1-1 standstill until the sixth inning where the Panthers took a short lead. Then the Hawks let loose.

Opening night saw almost a full deck of seniors in the batting order, but Panthers saw a different crowd as junior Trevor Simmons and sophomore Worth Henry made their first starts of the season.

Henry made the most of the situation stepping up to bat with bases loaded, pushing a beautiful shot to center to bring everyone home. Hawks 4-2.

Simmons also had the only multi-hit performance of the night, going 2-for-4.

On the mound for Woodward, Brandon Worley pitched six innings and was relieved for the final frame by Alex Bice, who grabbed three strikeouts to close the night. Worley struck out five and allowed nine on base.

Though, if there was a shortcoming, the Hawks logged a quality at-bat 39 percent of the time compared to 50 percent allowed to Panorama per GameChanger’s stat keeping.

Only the second game of the season, the win was the second time needing a seventh inning at-bat to seal the deal. They had two such games all of last season.

Next Up: @IKM-Manning (Wednesday)

The Wolves lost their first game of the season 11-3 against Tri-Center.