With over 300 days already elapsed since the 2019 state tournament ended, high school baseball teams across the state of Iowa were itching to get back out on the diamond. On Monday, June 15, every participating team got the chance to do just that with the official 2020 season opener.

For the Van Meter High School baseball team, that meant battling it out with conference foe Pleasantville. The Bulldogs seemed to resume right where they left off from last season, utilizing strong offense and shutdown defense to capture a 6-1 victory. With returning all but one main varsity starter from the season prior, there was a lot of confidence surrounding the 2020 version of Van Meter baseball and thus confidence in a season opening win.

“We return a lot of talent both offensively and defensively this season which is really exciting,” said Bulldog co-head coach Mike Kennedy before the start of the season. “A lot of these guys know the bunt coverages and so forth coming into the season which makes us stronger as the season goes on.”

The Bulldogs were 7-3 all time against Pleasantville and thanks to early offense, they increased that to an 8-3 mark stemming back to the 2011 campaign. Van Meter struck early and effectively across the first four innings of play. Following a strong defensive stand, Van Meter pushed across one run in the bottom half of the first inning for a quick 1-0 lead. The Bulldogs then quickly tacked on a few more runs, pushing two across for a strong 3-0 lead heading into the third inning of action. It was a rinse and repeat scenario across the next two innings for Van Meter as they tacked on one run in the third inning and added what ended up being their final two runs in he fourth inning. The only run that Van Meter allowed across their initial seven innings of play came in the top half of the fourth inning.

There were many muscles flexed by the Bulldogs as they began their 2020 campaign but out of all the aspects that led to the win, perhaps it was one aspect in particular that aided the most. One that co-head coach Eben Baumhover talked about before the season commenced.

“The great thing about this team is that they have a lot of experience and they know what to do and where to go,” said Baumhover. “Experience is a big thing and this team has a lot of it and it will come in handy plenty of times throughout this season.”

Across the six runs put up by the Bulldogs, they came interestingly enough on just three hits total. It was very efficient batting as Van Meter touched up two singles and one double for four RBI total. Seniors Brett Berg and Kolby Booge were the two Bulldogs to touch up singles on the night. For Booge’s efforts, he drove in two runs to lead the Bulldog scoring effort from a night in which he went 1-for-3 with a walk. The rest of the RBI efforts belonged to fellow seniors Anthony Potthoff and Bryce Cole who both oddly enough went hit-less for the contest. The lone double on the evening for the Bulldogs came off the bat of sophomore Gannon Archer who ended up 1-for-3 on the night.

Patience was also a virtue in the contest as the Bulldogs were issued six total walks while four unlucky individuals earned free passes via hit by pitch. One such individual who highlighted the patience factor for Van Meter was outfielder Zach Pleggenkuhle. The junior didn’t capture a hit on the night but did reach base safely on three separate occasions. That included a walk, being hit by a pitch, and reaching on an error.

On the mound, it was a pitching by committee contest for the Bulldogs who employed the talents of four different pitchers on the night. Potthoff recorded the most innings logged with three, recording six strikeouts while not allowing a single base runner under his watch. Pleggenkuhle totaled the highest pitch count on the night, walking four batter but striking out five. Booge and Archer were the two other pitchers used for the contest.

With the win, Van Meter now rests with a season opening win for the 12th straight season. Next up for the Bulldogs will be a road contest as they travel up to Truro for a conference battle against I-35.