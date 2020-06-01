At last, softball is here in the state of Iowa with the sounds of official first practices commencing. As noted by both the IGHSAU and the IHSAA, the first practice date for both softball and baseball has been set as June 1 with the first official games beginning on June 15.

Along with the initiation of the 2020 season, the annual tradition of preseason rankings begins. Following their top ranking at the end of the 2018-19 season, the ADM Tiger softball squad will open up its newest campaign with a top-five ranking. After capturing a record of 28-7 last season, ADM will open up the 2020 campaign ranked fifth in the initial Class 4A IGHSAU rankings. The ranking comes well earned for the Tigers who return nine of their ten varsity starters from the year prior and 95 percent of their scoring offense. The Tigers also bring back a strong arm inside the circle as Abbie Hlas, who has ranked 15th or better in each of the last two seasons in strikeouts, returns as one of the top pitchers in all of Class 4A. Offensively, the Tigers return 97 percent of their extra-base hit production from the year prior.

With the official initiation of the season, the regular-season schedule for ADM has also become clearer. The games highlighted in bold are noted as the home games.Monday, June 15 vs. BallardTuesday, June 16 at Greene CountyWednesday, June 17 at PerryThursday, June 18 vs. Carlisle Friday, June 19-Saturday, June 20 at Roland Story TournamentMonday, June 22 vs. Carroll Tuesday, June 23 vs. Bondurant-FarrarWednesday, June 24 vs. Boone Thursday, June 25 at NorwalkFriday, June 26 vs. Knoxville Monday, June 29 vs. Winterset Tuesday, June 30 at CarrollWednesday, July 1 at Van MeterThursday, July 2 at IndianolaFriday, July 3 at DC-G InvitationalMonday, July 6 at BallardWednesday, July 8 vs. Ogden Thursday, July 9 vs Fort DodgeMonday, July 13 vs. Dallas Center-Grimes