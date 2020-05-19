Ames alum and wife donated $195,000 to upgrade Little Cyclones' gym

It was in my first month at the Ames Tribune when I walked into the Ames Library and saw Harrison Barnes, a newly-minted NBA Draft lottery pick, dressed like a cat.

A Cat in the Hat, specifically.

It was something of a jarring sight, given Barnes is known publicly much more for his seriousness and polish than his sense of humor or dalliances with silliness. The reason for this departure became clear, though, after he read the Dr. Seuss classic to the children of Ames.

“You might as well go all the way,” Barnes, adorned in facepaint, a top hat and oversized red bow tie, said back in August of 2012. “If I can only see these kids for 15 minutes, might as well make it something memorable and something funny.

“I grew up in this community and owe everything I am to it. So it’s nice to finally be able to come back and do this.”

It’s been nearly eight years since that Storytime with Harrison, and his career has gone on to be an immensely fascinating one.

He’s won an NBA championship. He played for a team that won a record 73 regular-season games only to lose a 3-1 lead in one of the greatest NBA Finals of all time. He, a huge contributor to two of the best teams of the last decade, was rather unceremoniously cast aside as Golden State added one of the best players of all time, Kevin Durant, in his place. He’s won an Olympic gold medal. His career earnings are around $90 million, with another $50 million or so left under contract with the Sacramento Kings

Through all that, though, Ames has remained very central to his life - and a mission to give back.

There was further evidence of that this week, as Barnes and his wife, Brittany, donated nearly $200,000 to upgrade the gym at his alma mater, Ames High.

It’s another brick in the support of the Ames community that Barnes has built during his NBA career. He gave $300,000 to help build the all-inclusive and accessible Miracle League Field in town. Last year, there was a $53,000 check to the Ames Library to fund the Harrison Barnes Reading Academy. He works with the local Boys and Girls Club every year and hosts a basketball camp, which drew Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle to town in 2016.

Barnes may only get to Ames rarely thanks to a demanding NBA schedule, but his impact continues to be felt here.

“Giving back to Ames is something that me and my wife have tried to do since I’ve been in the League,” Barnes told the Ames Tribune on Monday, “and I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to give back.

“Growing up I had so many people who were born and raised in Ames who were important to me and gave me so much. I just want to keep that tradition going [of] continuing to give back and hopefully inspire a group of kids, or a bunch of kids that will be coming through the high school and will remember Ames and Ames High, and hopefully continue the tradition of giving back.”

Barnes isn’t just a community role model in his hometown, but he’s made efforts to be the same at every NBA stop. He was recognized by the NBA for his work with children in the Oakland area early in his career. He donated $40,000 to help struggling Sacramento families put food on the table during the onset of the coronavirus. Barnes also helped pay for the funeral costs of a Fort Worth, Texas woman who was shot by police during a welfare check in October.

This certainly is not an exhaustive list, but the thruline is clear - Barnes just continually does impressive things.

I hope that gets appreciated here and across the state. Unfortunately, I often get the feeling that Barnes is most remembered inside these borders for a Skype call to Roy Williams and North Carolina. Or, maybe more to the point, not going to Iowa State.

I get it. It’s tough to see a hometown kid - once considered the best prep player in the nation - leave town for elsewhere, although I think you could hardly blame anyone for picking one of the country’s most prestigious programs over the waning days of the Greg McDermott era.

While Barnes won’t ever carry the Cyclone banner, he does proudly represent Ames and the state of Iowa in a way that’s incredibly laudable. He’s someone that grew up under scrutiny, but somehow seems to have managed to keep perspective.

Barnes didn’t go to the hometown school, but he’s still a hometown kid. He hasn’t forgotten that, and I hope no one else does, either.