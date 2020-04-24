MEDIAPOLIS — The night of Oct. 7, 2016 is one the members of that year’s Mediapolis High School football team won’t soon forget.

Especially after Thursday.

It was a night of shock and awe for the Bulldogs, a night they will tell their children and grandchildren about, a game that will be passed down for generations to come.

It was the night the Bulldogs went against Tristin Wirfs.

Wirfs, who played offensive and defensive line for Mount Vernon High School and went on to earn All-America status as an offensive tack for the University of Iowa football team, was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccanneers with the 13th overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

The 2016 Mediapolis football team will forever remember the night Wirfs came to the Mediapolis Athletic Complex.

“It wasn’t hard to block him, it was almost impossible,” said Mediapolis lineman Marshall Rupe, who at 6-foot, 190 pounds was dwarfed by the massive 6-5, 315-pound Wirfs. “He was so much bigger than anyone. I was like 200 pounds and he was 315. It wasn’t the best night for me.”

“You are not supposed to be scared or intimidated in football, but I remember watching him get off the bus and walking up that hill to the field,” said Levi Eberhardt, who played linebacker and running back that night. Their whole team was huge, but Wirfs was even bigger. Him and the running back (Jack Cochrane) really stood out. They were so big. He was definitely the biggest guy I played against my whole career.“

At 6-2, 270, then sophomore lineman Brennan Breuer was the Bulldogs’ biggest player. Yet Breuer was no match for Wirfs, even with one or two teammates helping him on every play.

“He was such a massive guy. I just expected to get run over,” Breuer said. “I remember me and Wyatt Mohr were trying to block him. We were running, moving our feet, pushing him as hard as we could and he just kept pushing us backward. It was crazy how strong he was.”

Logan Robben, a 5-10, 210-pound senior lineman that year for the Bulldogs, remembers being yet another in a long line of highlight reel footage for Wirfs that night.

“I remember the next week watching film and Coach (Darren) Steffener gave me a hard time because (Wirfs) took my head off within the first series,” Robben said. “It wasn’t super fun. It was one of those nights where the coaches would just look at you, pat you on the back and say, ’Go get him.’”

Brock Hilton, who was the quarterback for the Bulldogs that year, got a little different perspective, as did Eberhardt, a running back.

“I remember how big he was. Getting chased by somebody that big is a memory I will never forget,” said Hilton, who is finishing up classes online at Iowa. “We knew we had to try to get the edge on him, so we ran a lot of sweeps to try to get me out of the pocket and away from him.”

“It was literally just like running into a brick wall,” Eberhardt said. “His arm were so long and he was so strong. When he wrapped his arms around you, you weren’t going anywhere. You were just done.”

Mediapolis head coach Brian Borrison knew back then Wirfs was going to be something special. Four years later, Wirfs is a first-round NFL draft pick.

“We tried to double and triple-team him, but his arms were so long and he was so strong that it was impossible to block him for long,” Borrison said. “When he got going, if he got his hands on you and you weren’t set, he would just clean people out left and right.”

Borrison said Wirfs was so good there were plays he didn’t want to show his team before games.

“We were watching a scout film against Anamosa and there was a swing pass that Wirfs just reached out and grabbed with one hand and carried the ball with one hand into the end zone for a touchdown. I looked at my coaches and we were like, ’I don’t think we better show that to the kids,’” Borrison said. “I remember a bunch of us went and watched Mount Vernon’s playoff game against Williamsburg. It was a close game and Wirfs hadn’t played much on defense. He came in and he had a tack for loss, tackle for loss, then blocked a punt with one hand, picked it up with his other hand and ran it in for a touchdown, all in just three plays. We looked at each other and were like, ’That’s unreal. That’s just crazy.’”

While Mediapolis came out on the short end of a 41-7 game, the Bulldogs will forever remember the night Wirfs came to town.

“It’s pretty cool to say that you played against a professional athlete,” Hilton said.

“It’s cool to think that we played against the No. 13 pick in the NFL Draft and Tampa Bay traded up to get him to protect maybe the best quarterback ever (Tom Brady),” Robben said.