Iowa State added a tight end to its 2020 recruiting class. The significance of this, however, isn’t what can happen this season. It’s about going forward — the Cyclones fortifying the future of what’s become a significant position again.

DeShawn Hanika, a 6-foot-6, 225-pounder from Butler Community College, committed to Matt Campbell’s program Wednesday via social media.

“They like the fact that I can put my hand down in the ground, or they can split me out wide for mismatches,” Hanika told 247sports.com. “They just talked about how they use the tight end so much in the pass game and they thought I’d be an ideal fit for their offense.”

Hanika redshirted last season at Butler, which means he has four seasons of eligibility remaining for Iowa State.

That’s a good move for Campbell’s program, which loses senior tight ends Chase Allen and Dylan Soehner after the 2020 season. There’s also a chance that redshirt junior Charlie Kolar, Iowa State’s No. 1 tight end, could enter the 2021 draft.

Campbell said Iowa State requested feedback from the NFL College Advisory Committee on the talented Kolar last year.

“Charlie and his family really have to take some of that information — it just got back the last couple days … but I think Charlie knows kind of where he’s at, and certainly where he needs to continue to go as well,” Campbell said shortly after arriving in Orlando for last season’s Camping World Bowl game.

Shortly after the loss against Notre Dame, Kolar wrote on Twitter:

“To our seniors, thank you. I will cherish the memories I have with every single one of you. To our fans I apologize. You all deserve better. I’m not going anywhere there’s too much left to be done.”

The All-American caught 51 passes for 697 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

Hanika had offers from Louisiana Tech and Florida Atlantic, but was garnering interest from Michigan State, Oklahoma State and TCU, according to 247sports.

Then Thursday, Campbell’s ambitious April on the recruiting trail continued when linebacker Myles Mendeszoon, of Chardon, Ohio committed to the Cyclones on social media.

“I’m very honored to say I will be continuing my academic and football career at Iowa State,” Mendeszoon wrote on Twitter. “I’m very grateful and honored to call myself a Cyclone.”

The 6-foot-4, 195-pounder who also plays defensive end, is the 10th high school recruit for the 2021 class. He’s the fifth 2021 recruitment this month.