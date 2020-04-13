ISU hasn't landed any of its top targets

Iowa State could really use a win after a season full of losses.

That victory is yet to come on the recruiting trail this offseason with the Cyclones still holding on to four available scholarships with another graduate-transfer spurned them late in the process.

Justin Turner, a first-team all-MAC performer and one of the best grad-transfers available, announced Monday that he would return to Bowling Green for his senior season after considering moving on to a Power 5 program.

The Cyclones, along with Missouri and Marquette, were among his finalists, but that’s been something of a recurring theme over the last month. ISU was involved with other high-profile targets like Bryce Aiken of Harvard and Terrell Gomez of Cal State Northridge, who decided on Seton Hall and San Diego State, respectively, after considering the Cyclones.

The transfer market is more competitive than ever, certainly more so than when Fred Hoiberg mined it to rejuvenate ISU a decade ago, and few teams are going to land every high-level player they set their sights on. Missing out on players is part of the process.

I’m doubting that eases the anxiety coach Steve Prohm, his staff and Cyclone fans are feeling at the moment, though.

Filling four scholarships in the spring is a huge undertaking even in normal circumstances. We are, of course, not living under normal conditions at the moment.

The novel coronavirus pandemic that wiped out the NCAA tournament, spring collegiate sports and halted professional seasons has also made in-person recruiting impossible.

While certainly small in the scope of the disruption COVID-19 has caused, it’s made a critical offseason for ISU harder to navigate.

ISU has just four players from last year’s team returning alongside Javan Johnson, who sat out after transferring from Troy, while welcoming an already large freshman class of four to campus. All that puts a significant burden on Prohm to get immediate help this spring, but it’s been hard - impossible, to this point - to find.

It’s still just mid-April, but the season has been over for a month and transfers have been coming off the board quickly. Yes, there will likely be new immediately-eligible transfers available in the coming weeks, and if the NCAA allows for one-time transfers without requiring a redshirt year, a whole new wave might emerge this summer.

But as things stand now, the options to immediately improve the 2020-21 roster are looking thinner. The issue, too, for ISU is that it’s not as though they’re simply in the market for one impact player. They need quantity as well as quality with those open scholarships and a very young roster.

This situation is far from a crisis at the moment, but when you look at the roster and scan the landscape, it’s fair to be concerned about how ISU is going to replenish its ranks. The last three seasons have been tough on ISU hoops, with even a successful 2018-19 remembered as much for winning a Big 12 title as it was collapsing down the regular season stretch and bowing out of the NCAA tournament’s first round.

Avoiding another rough winter is a huge priority, and that probably means adding veteran help. The longer it takes for that to happen, the more worrisome the situation feels.

The Cyclones could use a win, and they could use it soon.