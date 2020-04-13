After four years as the Lourdes Central Knights football coach, Clay Carlton will start a new chapter of his life as the girls' head basketball coach in Yutan.

Activities Director, Jon Borer was named the Knights football coach to start the 2020 fall season. Coach Borer was the Knights’ assistant volleyball coach during the 2019-20 season. Borer began his coaching and teaching career at Lourdes in 2006.

"I am excited and humbled to be the next head football coach for the Lourdes Central Catholic Knights," Borer said. "Lourdes is a special place with a rich football tradition. We hope to continue the success of those who came before us. I want to thank Mr. Feilmeier and Fr. Haschke for allowing me this opportunity."

Coach Carlton said that family was his No. 1 reason for moving to Yutan. "My wife is originally from Yutan and all her brothers and sisters still reside in the area," Carlton said. "We have six nephews under the age of seven in the Yutan School District and the opportunity for our kids (Kam – age 4, Kennedy – age 1) to go to school with their cousins was too much to pass up."

During Carlton's time at Lourdes, he coached girls' basketball for nine years and football for four seasons. The Lourdes football team made it to the state playoffs all four seasons under Carlton and tallied 23 total wins. In 2016, the Knights made it to the state quarterfinals.

As the basketball coach, Carlton won 133 games including a state playoff berth in 2018-19. In his last two seasons as the girls' coach, Lourdes went 40-11 overall. In 2019-20, the Knights finished as district runner-up.

With so many memories and relationships that have been built over the years, Carlton said that it makes it hard to leave.

"I had an amazing experience at Lourdes," Carlton said. "I worked with so many great students, athletes, parents, fans, and faculty and staff at Lourdes through the years. Building relationships with so many great people through the years makes it hard to leave. My greatest memories will always be of the kids at Lourdes. Building relationships and seeing them grow as people through the years was a joy for me."