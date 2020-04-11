Winter breeds cabin fever and, in a perfect world, spring charges to the rescue.

But this year, spring stumbled in on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic. Social distancing forced cabin fever to continue.

There are ways, however, to get outside safely. The gardening season is fast approaching.

Just don’t rush it.

"Get the gardens ready, not planting anything," said Vicki Zaiser of Zaisers Florist and Greenhouse at 2400 Sunnyside in Burlington. "It’s too cool. They can put in the cool season crops like pansies, broccoli, cabbage, peas, that type of thing. They can maybe be planting perennials and shrubs, but as far as the annuals, no, they need to wait for two or three more weeks."

Steve Ritter of Ritters, Inc., 924 Broadway in West Burlington, agrees.

"The ground temperature is a little cool," Ritter said. "It’s slow coming around for spring. It’s a little early for annual plants and a little early for vegetables, but you can be planting your potatoes, your peas. For vegetable gardeners, those are the times to put them out. We’re about two weeks away from tomatoes and peppers. That’s usually about the first of May."

Soil temperature "gives you an idea of what’s happening," Ritter said. "They tell you the soil temperature everyday if you look at the farm reports. Farmers were going big-time and now they backed off a little bit because we’re supposed to have that cold stretch come through. So they don’t want to get things in and sit and rot in the ground.

"The same is true of a gardener," Ritter said. "If you put it in early you feel good. But if you put it in early it won’t get it done any faster. If you wait until it warms up, then it takes off and grows much faster and much better. Everybody wants to have that first tomato. They want to get out and get it in. They’d be better to leave the tomato sit in the house for a week and then put it out."

Tomatoes and peppers are the top vegetable sellers for both businesses.

"You can put out cabbage and cauliflower and broccoli a week or two earlier than the rest of the stuff," Ritter said. "It’s just a little tougher. It can take a frost and not hurt it any. So that will be going out early. The No. 1 thing we sell in vegetables is tomatoes and peppers" which need warmer air and soil. "Peppers are even a little less cold tolerant than tomatoes."

Tomatoes and peppers "like it hot, so really I’d say after Mother’s Day for those," Zaiser said.

"Flowers, it’s the same thing," Ritter said. "You want to wait for a frost-free zone, which is usually around the first to the 10th of May."

"A lot of your seed crops, your radishes, your peas, your beans, that sort of stuff, you’re not too far off from putting that out," Ritter said.

Many flower gardeners like to attract hummingbirds and butterflies.

"Salvia is a good attraction," We have one that’s called Black and Blue, an easy name to remember, and it’s a really good attractant of hummingbirds. Red salvia also. They like the color. Any of those tall, spiky flowers are generally ones they like to go to. They like red, but they also like the blue, too. That’s not an issue at all. And we have a purple one. They like the purple one, too."

"Anything with a flat flower so the hummingbirds and butterflies can land on it," Zaiser suggested. "They say red, but most drop on anything that has the nectar. Daisy-type flowers, butterfly bush, Echinacea, Shasta daisies."

Echinacea, also known as purple coneflower, is a perennial. "It blooms mid-to-late summer," Zaiser said. "So if you do a combination of annuals and perennials then you can get the full range."

The pandemic has had its effects on the garden center/landscaping business.

"It’s slowed things down," Ritter said. "It wiped out all of our potting parties, which is a big part of our business right now. We have potting parties in early April so people can get away from winter, (plant) into our pots early, keep them in the greenhouse so they’re beautiful when they pick them up in May when it’s safe to put them outside. And, obviously, turn some cash for us early. Well, those are all gone.

"So now we’re refurbishing the plants because we (normally) want them all ready to go the first two weeks of April," Ritter said. "Now we refurbish them. We cut them back and we get them ready to go the last week of April." The pandemic "took sales away, but it didn’t take any work away."

At Zaisers, the landscaping "hasn’t slowed down for us because we’re outside," Robert Scott said. "We keep everybody separated. There’s really nobody on top of each other. We keep that six-foot, we do the general cleaning practices and the wipe-downs and all that kind of stuff. So we’re able to keep working. All the employees know if you’re sick, stay home. If you want to come to work, it’s up to you basically.

"We’re doing patios, retaining walls, maintenance work and seeding jobs," Scott said. "Actually, it’s busier. I’ve never seen it like this before."

Earlier this week, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered the shutdown of many businesses, including florists. It doesn’t affect Ritters or Zaisers. Ritters got out of the florist business three years ago and now concentrates on the garden center and landscaping.

For Zaisers, "florist is maybe 15 percent of the total operation," Scott said. "Landscaping and the garden center make up the other 85 percent."

That’s good for cabin fever sufferers.

"I think they need to get outdoors because they’re going to go stir crazy inside," Scott said.