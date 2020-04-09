Andrew Saunders had quite the breakout season for the Nevada football team in 2018.

After not catching a pass in his first three seasons Saunders set Nevada records for receptions (80), receiving yards (982) and receiving touchdowns (9) as a senior. He saved his best for last, setting single-game records for receptions (21) and receiving yards (226) in the Cubs’ final game against Roland-Story on his way to being named second-team all-state in Class 2A.

Saunders is the son of Jeff and Mae Saunders of Nevada and he has two older sisters - Kortney and Raegan. His remarkable senior season took place as Mae was battling breast cancer.

This past year Saunders played for Jesse Monalto at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge. He made his first collegiate reception in a 51-6 Triton victory at Ellsworth Community College Oct. 19.

Saunders decided to discuss his record-breaking senior season at receiver for Nevada, his first year playing at Iowa Central, dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and his mother’s recovery from breast cancer with the Nevada Journal.

Questions are in bold and are followed by Saunders’ responses

When did you start playing football?

I started playing tackle football in third grade for the Ames Bears since Nevada did not have a youth tackle football program then.

When did you know you had the potential to have the senior season you had at Nevada?

I thought I could have a good senior season in the summer because I went to a lot of camps such as Kansas State, UNI, and William Jewell. Those camps helped me become a better football player, as did training with Premier Athlete Training.

How did it feel to have a record-breaking senior year?

It felt great to have a good senior season and break some records because I had goals to break them since my freshman year of high school and have my name posted on the record board at the high school.

What is your favorite football memory at Nevada?

My favorite football memory in high school would be my last game of my career at Roland-Story when I broke four records that day, as well as my junior year when we beat West Marshall in overtime.

What did you choose to continue your career at Iowa Central Community College?

I decided to go to Iowa Central because I liked the coaching staff, the team was really good, and it was close to home.

How did your first season with the Tritons go?

My first year at Iowa Central went really well. I’ve gained 50 pounds since coming to Fort Dodge, and I’ve felt like I have gotten to be a better football player.

What’s been the most rewarding part of playing at Iowa Central so far?

Definitely the friendships I’ve developed with my teammates. They say that JUCO friendships are different and I genuinely believe that.

How has the current COVID-19 pandemic affected you at Iowa Central?

With the COVID-19 pandemic we had to cancel spring ball, which is very unfortunate for junior college teams because the Spring is when you really get noticed by other coaches and get recruited.

Your mother, Mae Saunders, recently made a full recovery in her fight with breast cancer. How much of an inspiration has she been to you?

I found out my mom had breast cancer in the spring of my junior year at Nevada. She had Stage 1 breast cancer. In my own way of playing for her, I would put pink tape on my wrists every Friday night for her, and my grandmother, whom we lost to cancer. What we did to help her get through it was that we would occasionally go to her chemotherapy treatments with her as well as having a positive mindset about the whole thing. It’s been really inspirational for me to see my mom go through a really tough time and never complain. She always had a really good attitude about it and seeing that and knowing she was that strong to fight something like that inspired me to never give up and always keep trying no matter how difficult.