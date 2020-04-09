The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released revised spring sports schedules Monday.

With last Thursday’s announcement by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds that the current state-wide school closures will be extended to April 30 in response to the spread of COVID-19, the potential start date for high school activities has been pushed back to May 1. Following that announcement the IHSAA and IGHSAU have updated their spring sports schedules.

The first date of competition for track, golf and tennis (team and individual) is May 4 for both boys and girls. Both boys’ and girls’ soccer can begin competition on May 8.

“We are excited that the IGHSAU and IHSAA have worked hard to try and see that Iowa student-athletes will get a chance to have their spring seasons,” Roland-Story athletics director and head boys’ track coach Brian Petersen said. “But we obviously understand that this could still change.”

The postseason lead-up for track will be May 28 and state competition is set for June 4-6 for both boys and girls. Golf has postseason lead-up dates of May 26 and June 1 for the girls and May 29 and June 5 for the boys, with the girls’ state competition set for June 8-9 and the boys’ June 11-12.

Girls’ tennis will run lead-up dates of May 23 and 30 and June 1 for team competition and May 27 for individuals. The girls’ state team competition dates are now June 1-2 and 13th, with individual singles and doubles set for June 10-11.

Boys’ team tennis has postseason lead-up dates of May 23 and 30 with team state competition set for June 9. The individual singles and doubles lead-up date is May 20 with state competition set for June 5-6.

Girls’ soccer has its postseason dates set for June 4, 5, 9 and 11. Boys’ soccer will run its postseason on June 8, 10 and 12.

State soccer will alternate between the boys and girls. The girls’ state dates are June 16, 18 20 and the boys’ June 15, 17 and 19.

The quick turnaround from resuming practice to the start of competition presents a unique challenge for athletes and coaches alike.

“Having such a short gap can work if all coaches have been communicating with their student-athletes and kids are using some of their time to continue working out on their own,” Petersen said. “Coaches will have to also understand what sort of conditioning and shape each individual athlete is in before allowing them to compete for safety concerns.”

The condensed schedules also need to be done in a way that they don’t interfere with the students’ academics.

“If we can get to this point of resuming sports in May with the proposed schedules from the IHSAA and IGHSAU it will require ‘outside the box thinking’ in sharing athletes in such a compressed schedule,” Ames athletics director Judge Johnston said. “We will also have to be understanding of the end of the academic year needs for our student-athletes and make sure we have a balance to this whole equation. “

Running the new schedules simultaneously with baseball and softball also presents a challenge.

“Our key baseball and softball dates are unchanged,” IHSAA communications director Chris Cuellar said. “But both the IHSAA and IGHSAU will continue working with school administrators and coaches to determine the best course of action. We’ll provide updates as we get closer, should they be necessary.”

Summer sports schedules may also be adjusted at some point.

“I am hoping they will push the start of baseball and softball back as well,” Gilbert activities director Tim Pezzetti said.

Everything is contingent on how much progress is made on slowing the spread of COVID-19.

The IHSAA and IGHSAU will continue to monitor the situation and abide by the guidelines made by the CDC and state and public officials.

“At the end of the day, we have to keep in mind that millions of people are suffering because of this virus,” Ballard activities director Nate Boock said. “Whether it is physically, financially or mentally, this is going to take time to get over. While I want every senior in the state of Iowa to be able to have a spring and summer season to compete in, I’d rather see this virus get contained so everyone can relieve themselves of the burden it has caused.”