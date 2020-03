For the first time in many years, a member of the Peru State women's basketball team has earned national recognition.

On Thursday, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 2019-20 Division I Women's Basketball All-America Teams.

Bobcat sophomore Alyssa Marsh-Contreras (Omaha) was named to the NAIA All-America Honorable Mention list.

For the complete release, please go to: https://bit.ly/2Uo1Z4O