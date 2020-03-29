Following their competitive loss to William Penn (Iowa), the Peru State athletic department, fans, and others saluted the five-member senior women's basketball class.



The Bobcat coaches recognized each senior with a gift as they were introduced along with their parents, friends, and/or siblings. The seniors were introduced in order of their time in a Peru State uniform. The information listed under each senior is a combination of what was shared via the announcer's script about each senior that night, as well as, as the information which was in the program insert.



#1 Allison Tichy

Allison Tichy is the first Bobcat senior to be recognized today. Escorting Allison this evening are Lori and John Hooper. Allison came to Peru State after playing at North Platte Community College. She has played in 26 games this season and is averaging 3.6 points. Her season high scoring was 11 points against Park. In her two years, she has scored 192 points, grabbed 56 rebounds, dished out 37 assists, and grabbed 16 steals. Allison should be a Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete at the end of the year.





#12 Giovanna Silva

Our second senior being recognized tonight is Giovanna Silva. She is being escorted by her Brazilian friends – Maria Alcantara, Luis Constantino, and Gustavo Bruchotto. Presently, Giovanna is fourth on the team in scoring with 8 points per game and leads the team in rebounding averaging 9.7 boards per contest. Her season highs are 23 points against Baker and 18 rebounds which she grabbed against Graceland Wednesday night. Her career totals are 524 points, 502 rebounds – which is 17th all-time, 49 assists, 57 steals, and 20 blocks. Presently, Giovanna is in four NAIA individual statistical rankings with her offensive rebounds per game being 12th. Giovanna should be a Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete at the end of the year.





#14 Anjanea Simms

Our third senior to be recognized today is Anjanea Simms who came to Peru State from Iowa Lakes Community College. This is Nae's second season sporting the Bobcat uniform and she is being escorted by teammate Alyssa Marsh-Contreras. Anjanea has played in 38 games and has individual game high score of 10 points against the University of St. Mary where she also grabbed 12 rebounds. She has career totals of 61 points, 103 rebounds, 14 assists, 13 steals, and 12 blocks.





#3 Claire Cudney

Our fourth senior to be recognized tonight is Claire Cudney who came to Peru State from Marysville, Kansas High School. Claire is being escorted by her parents Leo and Laurie who have rarely missed any of her basketball or volleyball games. She joined the team two years ago when the numbers were low. Claire is presently second on the team in scoring at 11.3 points per game and is second in rebounding at 9.5. Her career totals are 752 points – which 22nd all-time, 596 rebounds – which is 13th all-time, 95 assists, 77 steals, and 33 blocks – which is 19th all-time. Presently, she listed in three NAIA categories with her offensive rebounds per game at sixth. At the end of the year, Claire will be a two-time Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete.



#11 Brooke Maeda

Our last senior to be recognized is Brooke Maeda – our only four-year senior! She is be escorted by her parents Edyie and Lance Maeda. Brooke has played in 104 games which is tied for 16th all-time. Her other career marks include: seventh in career three-point field goals attempted with 331, ninth in career three-point field goals made with 102, 11th in career assists with 255, and 14th in career three-point field goal percentage at 30.8%. Brooke also has one single-season ranking as she is presently is 11th in season three-point field goal percentage as she has made 39.3% of her attempts this season. At the end of the year, Brooke should be a two-time Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete.