Peru State softball head coach J.L. Thomason recently announced the signing of Carli Kohout of Cortland for the 2020-21 school year.



Kohout, a pitcher and infielder, played for Norris High School. She is the daughter of Lisa and Scott Kohout. Her father played baseball for the Bobcats and was inducted into the College's Hall of Fame in 2017.



Her Norris Titan team participated in the 2019 Nebraska State Softball Class B State Championship where they finished 1-1.



Kohout earned Eastern Midlands Conference all-conference recognition following her sophomore, junior, and senior seasons.



In addition, Kohout earned all-state honorable mention in the major newspapers also following her sophomore, junior, and senior seasons.



The future Bobcat plans to major in elementary education while at Peru State.



Thomason commented, "We look for Carli to be used as both an infielder and a pitcher. As an infielder she has the ability to play third with her arm; but, also has the footwork and range to play up the middle."



Continuing Thomason added, "In the circle she spins the ball very well and has good command of the strike zone. At the plate she has shown throughout her high school career to be able to hit for both contact and power."