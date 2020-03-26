The Ballard boys’ basketball team had five players named all-Raccoon River Conference and head coach Jeff Schertz was named the conference Coach of the Year in 2019-2020.

Junior forward Connor Drew, sophomore guard Ashton Hermann, junior point guard Mason Murphy, sophomore center Kale Krogh and senior forward Kade Reinertson were the Bombers recognized by the conference coaches. Schertz was named Coach of the Year after leading Ballard to the RRC title with a 12-2 conference record in his first season coaching the program.

Drew and Hermann were both unanimous selections to the first team. Winterset’s Easton Darling, Carroll’s Karter Lein and Adel-Desoto-Minburn’s Nate Mueller were also unanimous choices and Carroll’s Colby Christensen, Bondurant-Farrar’s Colby Collison and Winterset’s Dawson Forgy made up the rest of the first team.

Drew averaged 18.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 blocks in 14 conference games. He shot 55.5 percent from the field, 46.2 percent from 3-point range after making 24 shots behind the line and 78 percent from the line.

Hermann put up 16.1 points, 3.0 steals, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per conference game. He shot 52.8 percent from the field, made 27 3-pointers at a 35.1-percent clip and canned an impressive 84.8 percent of his free throws.

Murphy was named to the second team. He was joined by Carroll’s Kaleb Booth and Kelin Jones, Perry’s Brendan Ivory, ADM’s Jaxson Millsap and Carlisle’s Nate Norton.

Murphy produced 6.6 points and 5.2 assists per game. He shot 43.4 percent from the field, 44.4 percent from 3-point range and 71.4 percent from the line.

Krogh and Reinertson were both named honorable mention.

Krogh averaged 6.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.7 blocks and shot 55.7 percent from the field. Reinertson put up 5.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game and shot 46.6 percent from the field.

All-RRC boys’ basketball teams

First team: Easton Darling (Sr.)*, Winterset; Connor Drew (Jr.)*, Ballard; Asthon Hermann (So.)*, Ballard; Karter Lein (Sr.)*, Carroll; Nate Mueller (Jr.)*, ADM; Colby Christensen (Jr.), Carroll; Colby Collison (Fr.), Bondurant Farrar; Dawson Forgy (So.), Winterset.

Second team: Kaleb Booth (So.), Carroll; Brendan Ivory (Sr.), Perry; Kelin Jones (Jr.), Carroll; Jaxson Millsap (Sr.), ADM; Mason Murphy (Jr.), Ballard; Nate Norton (Sr.), Carlisle.

Honorable mention: Hayden Amos (Sr.), Carlisle; Tory Feldman (Jr.), Carroll; Kale Krogh (So.), Ballard; Cadem Mager (Sr.), ADM; Marquis George-Townes (Sr.), Bondurant-Farrar; Quali Sporaa (Sr.), Boone; Nate Conrad (Sr.), ADM; Kade Reinertson (Sr.), Ballard; Colby Vincent (Sr.), Carroll; Nathan Anderson (Sr.), Bondurant-Farrar; Tyson Guard (So.), Carlisle; Keghan West (Sr.), Perry; Brock Johnson (Sr.), Winterset.

*Denotes unanimous selection

Coach of the Year: Jeff Schertz, Ballard

Final RRC standings

Ballard 12-2

Carroll 11-3

Winterset 11-3

ADM 9-5

Carlisle 6-8

Bondurant-Farrar 5-9

Perry 1-13

Boone 1-13