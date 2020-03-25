Hornacek vs. Hoiberg, sports-less sports writing and more

There are no sports, as I’m sure you noticed. There are, however, lots of questions about what that means, how we’re going to get through it and what comes after.

I don’t know that I have any real answers, but let’s work our way through it together. Starting with this here mailbag, which is a two-parter since I got so many good questions from the sports-starved among you. You can find Part I here.

Let’s mailbag.

Who would win a 1 on 1? Fred Hoiberg or Jeff Hornacek?

Tony Farrell

Let’s assume we’re talking about when both the former Cyclones were in their prime, rather than a duel between a 56-year-old and a 47-year-old who has undergone two major heart surgeries. That seems like a more interesting discussion.

Here’s the tale of the tape from their NBA days, per Basketball Reference:

Hornacek: 6-foot-3, 190 pounds; 14.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 4.9 apg, 49.6 FG%, 40.3 3FG%, 31.5 mpg

Hoiberg: 6-foot-4, 203 pounds; 5.4 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.6 apg, 43.1 FG%, 39.6 3FG%, 18.4 mpg

The stats are a bit apples-to-oranges given that Hornacek was logging big minutes over 15 years while Hoiberg was essentially a fringe rotation player in his first five seasons before coming into his own the last five years of his career, which was cut short due his heart condition, including leading the NBA in 3-point percentage in his final season of 2004-05.

What stood out most to me in looking through both guys’ career numbers is how much I underrated Hornacek. I remember him as an important, but supporting member of those Jazz teams that lost back-to-back Finals to Michael Jordans’ Bulls. Hornacek, though, balled out in the middle of his career. He averaged 20.1 points per game in 1990-91 for the Suns and averaged another 19 points per game the following year. He also shot better than 40 percent from 3 in eight seasons, including 47.8 percent as a 36-year-old in his final season of 1999-00.

Hoiberg has the length on Hornacek, which comes in extra handy in one-on-one, but Hornacek’s career numbers - including a 1992 All-Star selection - has me thinking he’s got the edge here.

The thing I know for sure is I now want to scour garage sales to try to find a copy of NBA Live 99 for the Nintendo 64 and have the two of them square off.

Higher probability in next five years at Iowa State...Heisman Trophy Finalist OR Men’s/Women’s basketball national player of the year?

Ward Phillips

I lean toward basketball here. It’s been almost 25 years since ISU got to the finish line of the season with a real Heisman contender when Troy Davis finished second in balloting to Danny Wuerffel. On the other side of the ledger, Bill Fennelly and the women’s basketball program had a potential national player of the year just two seasons ago in Bridget Carleton, and Ashley Joens was just an All-American as a sophomore. Steve Prohm just shepherded a likely lottery pick in Tyrese Haliburton while Georges Niang was an All-American and preseason NPOY candidate in 2015-16. ISU has also had Marcus Fizer and Royce White since Davis’ second-place finish.

ISU quarterback Brock Purdy will be on preseason Heisman watch lists this summer and fall (assuming we’re getting a football season) and has two years of eligibility remaining, but the path toward those ultimate individual awards seems more likely to be traversed by someone over at the Sukup Basketball Complex than the Bergstrom Football Complex, just based on the history of all three programs.

If you had the executive power to change one rule in college basketball and one rule in college football, what would they be?

Alex Gookin

If you would have asked me this 10 years ago or maybe even five, I would have given you something technical or something germane only to actual gameplay. Like changing the roughing-the-passer rule that has become absurd in football or allowing for continuation or advantage in college hoops.

Over that time, though, I’ve changed the way I view sports, and it’s certainly due in no small part of my profession, I don’t really view sports as much any more through the lens of winning and losing, but rather through entertainment. What makes the game the most fun - within reason (which admittedly is subjective) - is what I’m for.

And as such, it’s what makes the game better on TV, which reaches the largest audience and is responsible for the most money generated? My guess is that becomes even more important on the other side of this pandemic. To that, I think, both sports have timing issues. Four-hour football games becoming more commonplace and the final minute of college basketball games becoming a slog is bad TV. It’s a bad in-arena and in-stadium experience, too. It’s just not fun to see games plod along or slow to crawl at what should be the most exciting juncture. To that, I give you, my rule changes (and I’m making multiple but all in service of the same idea, so I’m taking liberty with the question):

College football: Clock only stops for first downs in the final four minutes of the half and game. I’m banning all sequences that involve touchdown-commercial-kickoff-commercial. Replay reviews shall be concluded within 60 seconds. You get one timeout in the first half. Sticks at three in the second.

College basketball: Teams get two timeouts - one in each half and the first-half timeout doesn’t carryover to the second. Only players on the floor can call timeout. Reviews are limited to 30 seconds and performed off-site - no more watching three dudes huddle around a 15-inch monitor for 10 minutes. Maximum of two reviews in the final minute, and you cannot review the clock after a made basket.

Yes, this will result in more missed and questionable calls, but I don’t care. It’s awful to have to sit through what should be chaotic, exciting and fun sporting events that become technical, dispassionate and boring - while, I might add, still screwing up a significant portion of calls. Bring chaos back. Ban replay.

What is it like to be a sports reporter without any sports going on? Do you think anything in college sports changes as a result of this? What are some challenges you're facing right now (could be anything)?

Curtis Powers

It’s certainly a strange time for everyone. I don’t think being a sports reporter is honestly all that much different than from what so many of you are experiencing. Being a sports writer without sports is, I imagine, not that different than being a bartender or waitress without patrons. Or a hotel employee without guests. Or a bus driver with no riders, a pilot with no passengers. I’m fortunate to still be employed, which I recognize isn’t the case for a lot of people in those other professions and plenty more. So, yeah, it’s weird and stressful and disorienting and uncertain, but certainly not unique to the circumstances we all find ourselves in.

As for if anything in college sports will be changing, oh yeah. A lot is likely to change, I think. What those changes are depends on so many factors, but college athletics isn’t going to be immune to the disruption that the coronavirus is causing all across the globe.

In terms of challenges, the good news is journalists have to deal with workarounds all the time. A source won’t talk to you? A team is bad and people don’t want to read about just losses all the time? I’ve still got pages to fill and an audience to inform.

So the format, style or topic just needs to adapt. This is no different. I’m still going to be bringing you all tons of stories - they’ll likely just be a lot different than the ones I’d write if I was at spring football practice, going to the NBA draft combine or covering high school soccer.

There are countless great stories to be told in our communities. We’re going to tell them.