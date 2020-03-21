There’s a saying in Texas that there are really only two sports seasons: football and spring football. After a troublesome winter for the men’s basketball team, there was a growing need for spring football practices at Iowa State to turn the page on some of that distress.

It looks like fans will have to wait a little longer to get a look at the Cyclones.

The COVID-19 pandemic has all but eliminated spring ball, which is a setback for fans hoping to see their team a few months early. It’s also another hurdle for players to overcome in the fall. The coronavirus, however, won’t slow down the conversation around the team this offseason.

The Ames Tribune put out a call for questions, and you responded by filling the mailbag to the top. Let’s dive in.

What impact on recruiting do coaches think the next few months will have. With no visits or camps, is (the) recruiting team adding more resources to digital recruiting options, like a skype visit tour? — Lee (@Lee0107_)

There’s no doubt recruiting norms have gone out the window amid the coronavirus pandemic. The NCAA mandated a temporary dead period — no official or unofficial visits — until at least April 15th. Coaches are still allowed to call, text, email or direct message.

The unexpected dead period cuts down on the crucial face-to-face time, but it significantly ramps up the number of calls and texts players get on a daily basis. So ISU isn’t able to show off the facilities, things are shut down for now, but they’ve been able to stay in contact.

For Matt Campbell and Co., a lot of the groundwork for the 2021 class started in January — they have four commitments already — and have also identified some of their top targets heading into the spring.

Assuming things can return to normal in a couple months, the slippage on the recruiting trail is a reality, but will be limited. Three-star Ankeny wide receiver Brody Brecht just put ISU in his top two a couple days ago. Recruiting will move much slower with everyone, but won’t completely stop.

OL risers, Spears replacement. What activities can players do? At home only? How’s JaQuan’s healing, full strength? — WalterG_III (@WalterG_III)

The offensive line will obviously look a lot different in 2020, and some of the responsibility will likely fall to some young players to fill the void. Outside of Trevor Downing and Colin Newell, here are a few names to watch: Joey Ramos, Rob Hudson, Jarrod Hufford, Grant Treiber and Jake Remsburg.

Marcel Spears leaves a big hole in the defense, he started the last 39 games of his career, but ISU had his logical replacement on the roster the whole time. Jake Hummel, a senior, is option No. 1. He had 36 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and an interception last year, but his biggest strength is his speed, which will help him on the edge in coverage.

Classes at ISU moved to online only for the rest of the semester, so any formal gatherings for the team are pretty much out the window. That’s a setback when you think of spring being perhaps the most important time to grow from the previous year to the next. Everyone will have to just kind of tread water until the restrictions fade away. There will be much more emphasis placed on the summer program now.

Since JaQuan Bailey went down in the fourth game of the season, 25 weeks ago, the expectation is that he’d be ready for spring practices. He has participated in winter workouts and looked ready to go, so I don’t think there should be much concern about his availability after this extra time off. Bailey’s return is undoubtedly a gift for the defensive front.

How does Iowa state handle a possible delayed start to the FB season? — Cywerd (@cywerd1)

The season officially begins six months from this weekend when ISU hosts South Dakota. While the COVID-19 situation is serious and unpredictable, that’s enough time potentially for things to return to some sense of normalcy. I won’t pretend to be an expert on viruses — no one wants that — but I don’t think it’s quite time to hit the panic button yet.

Also, if there is any silver lining to things being delayed, there won’t be anyone at an advantage. Everyone is going through exactly the same thing.

Since we are all distancing, what is your favorite play from a spread formation? — Grapple Cy (@GrappleCy)

My favorite is not an overly complicated play, but can be effective when given the right matchup. If there are four receivers split, two to each side, a simple cross can open things up. The inside receivers head upfield a couple yards then run Y stick routes along the sideline. The outside receivers run post routes to free up space.

It’s advantageous if you have big receivers, like ISU the last several years, that are good in one-on-one matchups. It also leaves plenty of options if one thing is taken away. Plus, it gets people away from one another — something we’ll all be good at over the next couple weeks.

Any updates on the parking lot paving, shopping center, overpass project? — Lee (@Lee0107_)

In a conversation with Iowa State athletics director Jamie Pollard, Ames Tribune sports editor Travis Hines wrote that while construction around Jack Trice Stadium is proceeding as planned, there is a lot of uncertainty heading into the spring. Delays could occur with projects already in progress.

As far as the new district that was presented last fall that would be positioned in the parking lots between Jack Trice Stadium and Hilton Coliseum, that is still in the exploration stage and the timeline will likely become longer due to the coronavirus and its impact on the economy. The center was already a loft project when it was presented, and the uncertainty of the next few months adds a few more hurdles to realizing the vision.

What are you going to miss most about covering Iowa State football (and athletics in general)? — Adam Ring (@AdamERing)

For those of you that don’t know, this mailbag is my last piece for the Ames Tribune. I’m moving to a new part of the state to pursue a new challenge in my career. There are going to be so many things I miss. I won’t go into all of them — this piece would be way too long — but I’ll highlight a few things.

I’ll miss the daily challenges that covering a college football team presents and the people I interacted with on a daily basis. It’s easy to see coaches and players from afar as objects in a greater plan of winning games. Getting to know these people as people, and hear their stories and backgrounds, never got old. Developing a rapport with players and coaches was always a thrill, and it hopefully led to stories you all found interesting.

I’ll miss my colleagues on the beat, all of whom produce great work. Support them in whichever way you see fit. There is a lull in sports right now, but don’t let your support for the great work these people do drop off.

Lastly, I’ll miss all the interactions with readers whether it be on Twitter or through email. It was always humbling to hear when someone read something I did, and it never went unappreciated. I want to thank each of you sincerely. It means a lot.