There were no more than a hundred fans on hand to watch Waukee basketball play in its first-ever championship game.

By comparison, a typical home crowd draws at least five times more. But these aren’t typical times.

As the whole nation cracks down on public events in an effort to slow the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Iowa High School Athletics Association allowed a cap of 100 fans from both Waukee and Ankeny instead of cancelling Friday’s Class 4A title game.

No student section. No cheerleaders. Only family.

Darian DeVries was one of the lucky Waukee fans to come out in support. While he’s known as the Drake basketball head coach he’s also star junior forward Trevor DeVries’ father. Instead of bringing over two dozen friends and family members to the Wells Fargo Arena, the DeVries pack was limited to just three.

“I think everybody here tonight is just having fun getting the opportunity to watch their kids play,” Darian said.

“It’s certainly a different feel than what you normally would be used to for a state championship. From an atmosphere standpoint, it’s more like a closed scrimmage,” Darian added during halftime.

As the Warriors walked out of the locker room in search of a second half comeback, Warrior parents kept moving and pushing the atmosphere led by a small group of students making the most of the situation. But in an arena fit for thousands, it was virtually impossible to simulate a typical game let alone create the atmosphere of a title round.

The unique situation didn’t evade head coach Justin Ohl either.

“It was maybe a little different than what you want, but there’s not a playbook for this,” Ohl said, adding how the team was fortunate enough to still play.

Many states around the country have outright cancelled their state tournaments. Though the Warriors left with a 78-70 loss, there would be no question of “What if?” Trevor DeVries said he was in agreement with his dad and saw that as a unique blessing and was thankful for the IHSAA deciding what would best serve the teams and fans while minimizing risk. He added that while he wished more supporters could have come out, he didn’t think it ultimately “had anything to do with the outcome of the game.”

“For these kids, it’s something they’ve worked all year for,” Darian DeVries said. “You’re just trying to support them the best you can.”