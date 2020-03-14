DES MOINES — Ballard is creeping its way into the conversation of the best boys’ basketball programs in Class 3A.

Last year Ballard turned heads by qualifying for state with a 15-10 record after upsetting Pella in the substate finals. It was the Bombers’ first state appearance since 2005.

This season the Bombers raised the bar again. They went 19-8, won the Raccoon River Conference outright, returned to state and knocked off Center Point-Urbana in the quarterfinals on their way to placing fourth in 3A.

“I’m proud of the way we improved throughout the year,” Ballard coach Jeff Schertz said. “I’m proud of what we accomplished.”

Schertz took over the program from long-time head coach Chris Deason this season. He had never coached in the state of Iowa before.

Schertz kept Deason’s assistants - Tron Scott, Sam Weeks, Rusty Hicks, Wyatt Weeks and Michael Cronk. He took in their knowledge of the program and their familiarity with opposing teams and how the game is played in the state of Iowa.

It took some time for Schertz to get comfortable so he could effectively implement his style of play at Ballard. The Bombers started the season 2-3, with all three losses coming by 16 points or more to quality opposition in Norwalk, Pella and Dallas Center-Grimes.

But once the Bomber players started getting Schertz’s match-up zone defense and triangle offense, things really started to click. They won 17 of their next 20 games.

“We started doing things really well defensively and I think that really started us,” Ballard senior Kade Reinertson said. “Then we started hitting shots.”

Ballard took down perennial power Carroll twice, winning by a whopping 26 points at home and 13 at Carroll. They also won a 62-60 battle at Winterset and whipped eventual state qualifier Harlan, 78-54.

In substate play, Ballard whipped Webster City (77-48) then won a 73-71 barnburner with Algona in overtime. That set up a battle with top-seed Clear Lake at Webster City for the right to go to state, and the Bombers wouldn’t be denied, winning by a 65-56 score to make it back to Wells Fargo Arena.

At state, Ballard took down CPU by grinding out a 54-48 victory. The Bombers fell in a rematch with eventual state champion Norwalk in the semifinals, 79-61, and then lost a 76-73 heartbreaker to Clear Creek-Amana in the consolation game on Friday.

But even with losses in the last two games, Schertz couldn’t have asked for a better inaugural season at Ballard.

“It’s been a challenge coming in and being the new guy,” Schertz said. “Being my first year here in Iowa and at Ballard High School it’s been very special.”

Reinertson was the only senior starter for Ballard. He almost didn’t go out after a torn labrum in his shoulder kept him out last season.

“I was still in the air, do I put off summer or not to play this year,” Reinertson said. “To come back senior year and make the state tournament - like coach Weeks said, not everybody gets to make it. It’s pretty special and it’s been really fun.”

Schertz appreciates the effort of Reinertson and the team’s other seniors - reserves Nic Edwards and Drake Wunder.

“Our seniors did a great job this year,” Schertz said. “I told them I was unbelievably grateful I got to coach them.”

But the Bomber coach can’t also help about being excited for next season.

Ballard returns leading scorer and rebounder Connor Drew (18.3 points and 7.6 rebounds per game), a 6-foot-6 forward that made the 3A all-tournament team. The Bombers also bring back 6-foot-3 athletic wingman Ashton Hermann (15.7 points and 2.9 steals per game), lightening-quick point guard Mason Murphy (7.2 points, 5.4 assists) and 6-foot-5 center Kale Krogh (6.9 points, 5.9 rebounds).

Juniors Sam Petersen and Kade Miller and sophomore Jacob Ihle were valuable contributors off the bench at state.

“If you paid attention during starting lineups we had two sophomores and two juniors out there just about every night,” Schertz said. “When we subbed we had a sophomore and a junior in there as well. The future is bright.”

So it’s safe to say the Bombers already have big goals for 2020-21.

“We’ll be back here again,” Drew said. “Maybe we’ll make it a little farther and get that state title. We’ve got to play as a team and lock down on defense. We have it all, we’ve just got to make it happen.”