Coronavirus outbreak upending college sports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --- The NCAA tournament will not have fans in attendance this year while the fate of the Big 12 tournament remains undecided due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

“I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement.

The Big 12 previously stated it planned to have fans in attendance earlier Wednesday.

“I’ll talk to you when I can,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby told reporters as he exited a meeting roughly two-and-a-half hours before the scheduled start of the Big 12’ men’s basketball tournament.

Said Iowa State senior associate athletic director Dr. Calli Sanders, “There are still decisions being made.”

ISU plays Oklahoma State at 6 p.m. in the first game of the tournament. The women’s tournament tips off Thursday.

The decision by the NCAA also means the wrestling championships next week at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis will be held without fans. ISU is sending nine wrestlers — Alex Mackall (125), Todd Small (133), Ian Parker (141), Jarrett Degen (149), David Carr (157), Chase Straw (165), Sam Colbray (174), Marcus Coleman (184) and Gannon Gremmel (285) — to the event.

The news comes just hours after the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases advised in congressional testimony to limit large gatherings, specifically mentioning NBA games.

“We would recommend that there not be large crowds,” Anthony Fauci said, according to the New York Times. “If that means not having any people in the audience as the NBA plays, so be it.”

The World Health Organization officially designated the Coronavirus outbreak a pandemic Wednesday.

There have been over 1,000 confirmed cases and 31 deaths due to the Coronavirus in the United States, according to the New York Times. Globally there have been over 124,000 cases and more than 4,300 deaths, with most of the fatalities coming from mainland China, where the outbreak began.

The MAC and West Coast Conference announced Tuesday it would bar fans from its conference tournaments. The Ivy League canceled its tournament altogether, as did the postseason College Basketball Invitational tournament. The Ivy League later cancelled all its spring sports.

The Big Ten announced Wednesday afternoon that its tournament would proceed as scheduled with fans in attendance, though it would curb media access much like the Big 12 announced Tuesday.

Cancellations and alterations to large gatherings are being made across the country at a rapid pace in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.

Cities, counties and states across the country have begun to take measures to limit large gatherings. San Francisco’s ban means the Golden State Warriors will play a game at their home arena without fans, according to the New York Times.

The governor of Ohio said the state will have an order that the First Four in Dayton and a first and second round site in Cleveland will be played without fans in attendance.

ISU announced that it would conduct all classes online starting March 23, which could potentially have an effect on ISU football. Spring practices are scheduled to begin March 24.