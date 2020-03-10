A team that makes the trip to the state tournament and loses only three times doesn’t come along by having one player do it all. Woodward-Granger had it all from top to bottom with a dominant senior class that led the Hawks to the Class 2A quarterfinals.

Following the team’s historic state bid, five Hawks were named to the West Central Activities Conference teams, the most of any school. Van Meter is next in line with four selections.

Conference selections are based on performance in WCAC competition alone. Stats listed below are per game averages unless otherwise noted.

Bryce Achenbach Sr. (G) - 1st Team, Unanimous

17.3 pts, 4.8 reb, 5.2 ast, 2.1 stl

If you missed a play during a game and asked who was responsible, odds were likely it involved Achenbach. He ranked in the conference’s top five in scoring, assists and steals, leading to the senior being one of four unanimous selections.

Best Game: 28 pts, 4 reb, 6 ast, 13-of-19 FG (vs. Madrid)

Not many players this season have been able to beat Braden Gibbons, one of the most electric scorers in the state. Achenbach did by six points en route to a momentous 25-point win.

Keith Braunschweig, Sr. (F) - 2nd Team

11.8 pts, 4.8 reb, 1.3 stl

Don’t put Braunschweig in a corner as just a big man. Not only was he one of the top rebounders on the team, he also had an incredibly proficient long ball. He ranked third in the conference at 48.7 percent from three-point range (19-of-39).

Best Game: 18 pts, 8 reb, 2 blk, 7-of-10 FG (vs. Woodward Academy)

Taking on one of the dominant rebounding teams in the state, the senior forward was an absolute bully around the glass as he worked his way to his season-high scoring total.

Kaya Bowlsby, Sr. (F) - 2nd

8.3 pts, 3.2 reb, 2.0 ast, 2.1 stl

While Bowlsby was the third-most prolific scorer, right on the verge of a double-digit average in conference play, he was also one of the team’s most efficient defenders whose biggest contributions didn’t always show up on the stat sheet.

Best Game: 17 pts, 7 reb, 2 stl, 8-of-11 (vs. Des Moines Christian)

The Hawks needed someone to step up and work in tandem with Achenbach. That responsibility fell on Bowlsby as he was nearly perfect from the floor, missing just three shots, keeping things close enough for the win while also stepping up in a major way on defense.

Pacey Moats, Sr. (G) - Honorable Mention

8.1 pts, 2.8 reb, 3.4 ast, 1.6

There might not be a more improved player this season than Moats. He played in only 11 conference games last year, only coming off the bench and shot just nine balls. He played in all 16 conference games, starting half and truly stepped up ranked fourth in points and second in rebounds on the roster.

Best Game: 15 pts, 7 ast, 2 stl (Earlham)

Moats crashed onto the scene from the jump this season as he started out with three games of at least 10 points. But more than his scoring, his ability to create plays for his teammates shined through.

Reese Jamison, Sr. (F) - HM

6.9 pts, 5.1 reb, 2.1 ast, 1.4 stl

The all-state linebacker and homecoming king kept up his stellar senior year by coming in as a dominant forward. His junior season had him slotted him as the team’s fourth best rebounder but he came in and boosted his game average up by 1.4 boards for the team-high.

Best Game: 14 pts, 6 reb, 6-of-8 (vs. Interstate 35)

Jamison wasn’t always at the top of the team’s box scores but this was one of the exceptions as he had a nearly perfect night, missing only two shots.