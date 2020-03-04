Cole Erickson was down to perhaps the final match of his wrestling career.

The Mediapolis High School graduate wasn’t worried in the least. Instead, he went out and won two consolation matches to finish third at 157 pounds in the NCAA Division III Lower Midwest Regional Sunday at Dubuque and punch his ticket to the national tournament.

Now, Erickson will get a chance to finish his career where it started — in Cedar Rapids.

Erickson tried to stay cool, calm and collected throughout the tournament. His strategy worked and now he has a chance to wrestle for a national championship as a senior at Coe College.

“Over the past weekend I was super relaxed. I wasn’t focused on anything other than staying relaxed and focused on what I needed to do. I got out of position in one match, but I just stayed relaxed.”

Erickson entered the weekend with a 5-4 record, competing on a limited basis this season. Erickson competed only in duals for the Kohawks, which kept his body fresh and his mind cleared for the end of the season.

“I didn’t wrestle any open tournaments this year, which has given me an unexpected advantage,” Erickson said. “I am ready for this time of year, for sure.”

Erickson opened the tournament with a 13-1 major decision over Mason Kruljac of Simpson, then faced Tristan Birt of Millikin in the quarterfinals. Birt, a former national qualifier, posed a danger to Erickson, who stayed cool, calm and collected and came away with a 5-2 win.

“I didn’t focus on who I wrestled,” Erickson said. “Mid-match I did a little analysis and told myself not to put myself in situations where I could get caught. He’s pretty dangerous, so I had to stay in good position and be where I wanted to be.”

Erickson did get caught in the semifinals against top seed and second-ranked Brandon Murray of Wartburg. Leading 3-1, Erickson used a sitout to escape, but turned the wrong way and Murray took him to his back and pinned him.

“Last time I wrestled him I got caught on bottom, so I didn’t want to do that again,” Erickson said. “I turned into him and ended up in an upperbody lock. That was the point where I lost position and he capitalized on it.”

Erickson regrouped and came back with two wins to earn a return trip to nationals after getting headlocked and pinned in regionals last year.

Erickson beat Danny Terronez of Augustana (Illinois), 11-3, then rolled to a 12-0 major decision over Rafael Roman of North Central in the third-place bout to earn a trip to the NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships March 13-14 at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, just down the street from the Coe College campus.

“We preach and preach and preach that when adversity comes, you have to hit that reset button. I was just very, very relaxed and very focused on what I needed to do and it all worked out,” Erickson said. “I’m excited. I feel like I finally got over that hump. This is it. This is my last tournament. I need to go out and take advantage of it.”