The Peru State Bobcat competitive cheerleading team completed their first season of competition by placing ninth in the Midwest Regional Qualifier on Saturday.



The qualifier was hosted by Baker in Baldwin City, Kan.



The Missouri Valley team won their fourth-straight regional competition and earned the automatic bid for the national championship. The Vikings scored 77.9 points to win the title.





The final results for the rest of the teams in the qualifier were as follows:

2nd – Central Methodist (Mo.) – 73.3

3rd – Benedictine (Kan.) – 70.55

4th – Graceland (Iowa) – 64.99

5th – MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) – 59.93

6th – Grand View (Iowa) – 59.46

7th – William Penn (Iowa) – 57.08

8th – Baker – 55.85

9th – Peru State – 55.02

10th – Mount Mercy (Iowa) – 53.01



Coach Brooke Earnest was pleased with her team's efforts. Earnest stated, "Our team finished its last competition of the 2020 season and I couldn't be more proud. We hit another zero deduction routine and received numerous positive comments from judges and the other NAIA coaches."



Continuing, Earnest added, "Now that we got our feet wet we are hungry to come back even stronger next year!"



Peru State will host tryouts on April 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for its 2020-21 team. Scholarship monies are available for future Bobcat cheerleaders.