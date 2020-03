Today’s sports on TV

(Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts)

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m. FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Auto Club 400, San Bernardino County, Calif.

BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON

12:30 a.m. (Monday) NBCSN — IBSF: World Championships (taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

11 a.m. CBSSN — South Florida at Temple

ESPNU — Michigan at Ohio State

FS1 — Creighton at St. John's

Noon ESPN — Cincinnati at Houston

1 p.m. BTN — Indiana at Illinois

CBS — Xavier at Georgetown

ESPNU — St. Louis at Rhode Island

2 p.m. FS2 — DePaul at Marquette

3 p.m. CBS — Michigan at Ohio State

CBSSN — Towson at Northeastern

ESPNU — Wichita State at Southern Methodist

3:15 p.m. BTN — Northwestern at Nebraska

4 p.m. SECN — Auburn at Kentucky

5 p.m. ESPNU — Colorado at Stanford

5:30 p.m. BTN — Minnesota at Wisconsin

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m. BTN — Iowa at Rutgers

Noon ESPN2 — Texas A&M at South Carolina

SECN — Tennessee at Auburn

2 p.m. ESPN2 — Maryland at Minnesota

COLLEGE GOLF

9:30 a.m. BTN — Big Ten Match Play: Championship

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)

4 p.m. PAC-12N — Utah at Washington

GOLF

2 a.m. GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Oman Open, Final Round, Muscat, Oman

Noon GOLF — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Final Round, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

2 p.m. NBC — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Final Round, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

3:30 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Final Round, Tucson, Ariz.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon FSNMW — Spring training: St. Louis at Houston

NBA

2:30 p.m. FSNMW — Dallas at Minnesota

7 p.m. ESPN — LA Lakers at New Orleans

NHL

11 a.m. NBC — Philadelphia at NY Rangers

7 p.m. NBCSN — Washington at Minnesota

9:30 p.m. NBCSN — Los Angeles at Vegas

RODEO

11:30 a.m. CBS — WRCA: The Royal City Roundup, Kansas City, Mo. (taped)

RUGBY

5 p.m. CBSSN — MLR: United New York vs. Sabercats de Houston

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6:20 a.m. FS1 — Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at Union Berlin

7:55 a.m. NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

8:30 a.m. FS1 — Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at RB Leipzig

10:50 a.m. FS2 — Bundesliga: Frankfurt at Werder Bremen

2 p.m. ESPN — MLS: Chicago at Seattle

4:30 p.m. ESPN — MLS: Inter Miami CF at LA FC

6:30 p.m. FS1 — MLS: Minnesota United at Portland

XFL

3 p.m. FS1 — Houston at Dallas

MONDAY

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

6 p.m. ESPN — North Carolina State at Duke

8 p.m. ESPN — Texas Tech at Baylor

ESPNU — Alabama State at Texas Southern

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m. CBSSN — Wichita State at Central Florida

ESPN2 — South Florida at Connecticut

CYCLING

Noon NBCSN — UCI: World Championships

MARATHON

1 p.m. NBCSN — The Tokyo Marathon: From Tokyo

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon MLBN and FSNMW — Spring Training: Minnesota vs. St. Louis

2 p.m. ESPN — Spring Training: LA Angels vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz.

NBA

6:30 p.m. NBATV — Milwaukee at Miami

TENNIS

4 a.m. TENNIS — WTA: Lyon: Early Rounds

5 a.m. TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Open 6eme Sens, Early Rounds

10 a.m. TENNIS — WTA: Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA

2 p.m. TENNIS — WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds

7 p.m. TENNIS — WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds

1 a.m. (Tuesday) TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Open 6eme Sens, Early Rounds

2 a.m. (Tuesday) TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Open 6eme Sens, Early Rounds

Today's sports on radio

SUNDAY

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m. KCPS-AM (1150) — NASCAR Auto Club 400

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:55 a.m. KBUR-AM (1490), KBUR-FM (99.3) and WCEZ-FM (93.9) — Spring training: St. Louis at Houston

MONDAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11:55 a.m. KBUR-AM (1490), KBUR-FM (99.3) and WCEZ-FM (93.9) — Spring training: Minnesota at St. Louis