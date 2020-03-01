It may not have been the prettiest performance. However, the best part was the final score of 74-62 as the Bobcat women's basketball team downed the visiting Graceland Yellowjackets Wednesday night.



The win gave Peru State ten Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) wins which is the most for any Bobcat women's team since joining the conference in 2011-12. The 'Cats improved to 12-15 overall and are now 10-13 in the Heart. The victory also kept the team's hopes alive for a post-season tournament berth.



Graceland fell to 4-26 on the year and dropped to 1-23 in conference action.

For the complete release, please go to: http://bit.ly/2ToCSNi