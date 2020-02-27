Kirkwood's balanced attack propelled the Eagles to a 67-46 win over Southeastern Community College in a women's basketball game at Cedar Rapids Wednesday night.

Kirkwood's Jheda Kennedy, Kemara Watson, Kortney Drake and Natalie Tomaszewski each scored 13 points. The Eagles' Tatiana Hodges-Johnson finished with six points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals.

SCC led 16-14 at the first quarter break, but Kirkwood then took off on a 17-9 run to gain control.

SCC's Emma Knipe led all scorers with 18 points and she also finished with five rebounds and four steals. Sasha Saccheus had 14 points, Destiny Trujillo scored eight, Shaniya Caldwell had four and Kianna McWhite added two points.

The Blackhawks (17-12) end the regular season Saturday, hosting Little Priest Tribal College (3-23) at 1 p.m. at Cardinal Stritch gym in Keokuk. Kirkwood improved to 26-3.