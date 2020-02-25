Revenge is sweetest at tournament time.

In the regular season, Mount Pleasant High School's boys basketball team lost two games to the Washington Demons. But another day awaited.

Monday night, four Panthers scored in double figures and Mount Pleasant ousted Washington, 68-51, in a Class 3A, Substate 5 quarterfinal game at Assumption High School in Davenport.

The Panthers (12-10) advance to Thursday's semifinals, facing third-ranked Assumption (18-4) at 7 p.m. in Davenport. Assumption advanced with a 69-45 win over Fairfield.

Jaxon Hoyle led Mount Pleasant with 19 points and eight rebounds. Brevin Wilson had 16 points and six rebounds, Clayton Lowery scored 14 points and Keegan Kohorst finished with 10 points and six assists.

In the regular season, Washington beat Mount Pleasant 62-50 at Washington on Dec. 20. Then on Jan., 24, the Demons survived the Panthers 55-54 at Mount Pleasant.

Washington ended its season at 14-7.

KEOKUK 59, SOLON 47: The Chiefs knocked off Solon in the Class 3A, Substate 5 quarterfinals at Tiffin.

Isaiah Seay led the Chiefs with 24 points, six rebounds and five assists. Anthony Potratz added 20 points and grabbed six rebounds and Eddie Lee scored eight points and had four steals.

Keokuk (16-7) advances to the semifinal round against Clear Creek-Amana (17-5) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Tiffin. Solon ended its season at 7-15.

CC-A 76, FORT MADISON 50: Clear Creek-Amana ousted the Bloodhounds in a Class 3A, Substate 5 quarterfinal at Tiffin.

Fort Madison bowed out with a 6-16 record.

QUINCY NOTRE DAME 55, ILLINI WEST 41: The Raiders eliminated Illini West in the Illinois Class 2A regional quarterfinals at Rushville.

Notre Dame (11-17) will play PORTA (19-6) in the semifinal round Wednesday at Rushville. Illini West ended its season at 3-26.