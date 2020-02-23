Once a champion. Always a champion. Twice? Immortal.

Taking to the ring Saturday as the reigning 220 pound Class 2A champ, Woodward-Granger’s Cody Fisher had little issue protecting his title even against his stiff competition.

Not only was it No. 1 Fisher vs No. 2 Kobe Simon (West Liberty), but the two combined for an 87-0 record this record. Only one could keep that perfect season record. And with the 6-0 decision, Fisher kept his season unblemished at 52-0 to cap off his remarkable career that includes four championship appearances and two gold medals around his neck.

In Fisher’s words: “Awesome.”

“My coaches and I find a phrase for each season and this season, and we finally decided on one and it was ‘Pimpin ain’t easy but someone’s gotta do it.’ And that’s we went out there and did,” Fisher said, still catching his breath minutes after his monumental win.

Not only is he the first Woodward-Granger state champ but he’s now the Hawks’ first two-time champ.

Coming into the match, Fisher and head coach Dave Smeltzer said they knew that Simon’s height could be a potential obstacle. The strategy was to keep it slow and contain that length.

“The good thing about Cody is he stays low. When you go slow, we don’t want to be too aggressive, maybe get out of position or something like that. But he wrestled smart,” Smeltzer said.

The senior didn’t just rely on his own feel for the mat. Holding a 2-0 lead after one period, he looked up at Smeltzer midway through the next round for some guidance to either keep Simon wrapped up or let him up. By Fisher’s facial expression, Smeltzer said they decided to “ride it out” to wear down Simon more.

Keeping the clock in control, Fisher soon had a 4-0 lead that would make a comeback win in the next round a miracle for Simon to pull off.

That led into another two point takedown over the next period to drive the dagger through. But even so, Fisher still left looking at what he could have done better. He told Dallas County News and the Perry Chief he felt he felt “a little tight” and took “too long to feel him out.”

“But at this point, it’s just about finding winning positions and small thing. My coaches say not to focus on winning or losing the positions, just winning the positions and everything else will take care of itself,” the two-time state champ said.

Fisher added that the little things started with his preparation coming in, treating his fourth championship match as if it were another match.

“We didn’t score as many points as we wanted to, but we went out there and did what we did and went to work,” Fisher said.

Now with his high school career behind him, Fisher said this win meant even more than his first win not only for ending on a high note but also how it sets a high bar for the Hawks that will follow in his footsteps that led him to a scholarship to keep his career going at Iowa State.