DES MOINES — Oh how sweet it is.

Just 10 days after losing in overtime to Josh Ebaugh in a Class 1A regional dual final which proved vital to Denver knocking out New London, Tigers' senior Gabe Carter turned the tables on Ebaugh in a big way on Thursday in the first round of the Class 1A state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena.

Carter not only came out and scored the first takedown this time around, he scored the only two takedowns in a 5-3 victory at 160 pounds, propelling Carter to the quarterfinals on Friday morning and sending Ebaugh careening to the consolation bracket.

Carter (47-3) will face top-ranked Cade Tenold (40-1) in the quarterfinals.

But Carter was savoring every minute of his first match after exacting a measure of revenge for his loss 10 days previously.

Oh how sweet it is.

"After going into overtime, I knew it was a winnable match. He knew it, too. I was fired-up, ready to get my tournament started off on a good foot," Carter said. "I didn't like the way things ended. I thought it could have gone another way. But it is what it is. I needed that to fire me up for the tournament."

Carter scored the first takedown in the second period, then added another in the third. Ebaugh's only points came on escapes after Carter changed his strategy from the previous meeting.

"I circled to the left and made sure I got a takedown at least. I was a little more active on my feet," Carter said. "That first takedown was big. As soon as I knew I could take him down, that completely changed my entire match. I knew I could wrestle him on my feet, which isn't something I was 100 percent confident in the last match."

Carter will have some familiar faces joining him in the quarterfinals. New London teammates Marcel Lopez (113) and Dominic Lopez (138) each won first-round matches to advance, as did Wapello senior Daniel Meeker at 145.

None of the three did anything to wow the crowd, but then again, style points are counted at the state tournament.

"I didn't score as much as I wanted to, but a win is a win. Just build off of it," Marcel Lopez said after his 9-2 win over Elliot Cooney of Nodaway Valley.

"I feel better. I'll just keep moving forward. I'm not going to dwell on it. I got the win. A win is a win. Just keeping forward to get to where I want to be," Dominic Lopez said of his 3-2 win over Dominick Dicesane of Martensdale-St. Marys.

"I'm going to have to wrestle a lot better. I couldn't really get my shots working," Meeker said after his 8-2 win over Gabe McGeough of MFL-Mar-Mac. "He must have watch film on me or something. He was really good at blocking my shots. I started getting them there in the late part of the match. I just take time to feel someone out. I need to just stay calm and just wrestle the match like I do. Sometimes my nerves get into it and get me moving a little faster than I want to be. I'm going to have to work on that."

Marcel Lopez, the state champion at 106 last year controlled his match throughout and was never threatened, but nor could he turn Cooney for near-fall points.

Lopez (45-1) will face Cade Siebrecht (38-8) of Lisbon in the quarterfinals.

"He was pretty strong, but I felt like I took him down easy," Lopez said. "I feel like people in my bracket last year who are people in my bracket this year are trying to get me because I'm the top dog."

Dominic Lopez, battling a case of nerves as well as Dicesane, scored the only takedown of the match in the second period and held on for a 3-2 victory.

Dominic Lopez (48-2) will face Jordan Khommanyvong (35-3) of South Central Calhoun in the quarterfinals.

"I was feeling the nerves. The crowd really got to me. I didn't wrestle to my capability. Looking forward I'm going to let it fly. I didn't wrestle my best. I wrestled a little bit defensively. I was a little nervous, a little scared. But this is nothing new," Lopez said.

Meeker, looking to become the first four-time state placewinner in Wapello history, gave up an early takedown against McGeough, but came back with three takedowns of his own in an 8-2 victory.

Meeker (39-1) will wrestle Connor Golston (31-6) of Moravia in the quarterfinals.

"This year is probably going to mean the most to me because I'll be the first one in my school's history to probably ever place four times. It means a lot. I look back and think all four years you work. And what do you work for? This moment right here. This tournament is going to have more than my skill and determination. It's also going to have my heart and the rest of my family behind me. I am ready for whatever it brings now," Meeker said. "It showed me a lot. Usually during tournaments my first match is sluggish because I have to get a feel for the tournament. That first period I was pretty sluggish. He scored first, but I used to be one of those kids who panicked if someone scored first. But I finally realized you have six minutes. Six minutes is a long time. I wasn't too worried. I escaped. He tried to throw me there. I feel pretty comfortable in my upper body, so when he threw me I knew he didn't fully have two, so I kept working my hips, working my hips, scrambling around. Once I came out on top I knew ... I felt him kind of take a deep breath, so I knew he was hurting. After that I just started digging deep and digging deep and scoring more and came out with the win."

Mediapolis' Quinten Aney (126) and Keegan Akers (285) both lost in the first round. But each came back with big wins in the consolations to keep their medal hopes alive.

Aney, who was pinned in the first round, responded with a pin of Denver's Jacob Moore, a former two-time state placewinner.

Seeing Aney get a pin was all the incentive Akers needed. After getting pinned in his first match, Aker bounced back with a 10-2 major decision over Jacob Trudo of MFL-Mar-Mac to move within one win of placing.

"One hundred percent. When I saw (Aney) come off the mat after pinning his kid, that gave me another confidence booster and a boost of energy. I was like, 'Holy crap. I have to go out and do exactly what he did,'" Akers said. "I dug a lot of heart out of me because I was in this position last year on that same mat. I just had to dig down with everything I had and come back and win that one."

Five other area wrestlers lost in the first round but kept their seasons alive with victories in the consolations — Josh Glendening of New London at 120, Jalen Collins of WACO at 132, Christopher Ewart of Wapello at 138, Jaden Williams of WACO at 152, Currey Jacobs of New London at 170 and Gabe Hayes of Louisa-Muscatine at 285.

Mitchell Moore of Wapello (132), Jonah Clark of WACO (145), and Jaxon Allen of New London (220) all went 0-2 to end their seasons.