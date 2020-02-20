A group will gather near the Crapo Park Band Shell at 6 p.m. Monday for a local vigil to remember basketball star Kobe Bryant.

Bryant died Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

Ron Pierce and others are organizing the local event. Pierce will bring six white and three pink balloons to release in honor of the men and women who died.

Pierce is requesting other bring gold and purple balloons for release and candles or flash lights for the vigil. The event will last about 30 minutes.

A public memorial for Bryant and his daughter also will be held Monday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

For questions contact Pierce at (216) 303-1454.