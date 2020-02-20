The third time, the cliche promises, is the charm.

The Central Lee High School Lady Hawks are believers.

After losing to West Burlington twice in the regular season, Central Lee upset the Falcons, 42-36, in the Class 3A, Region 7 semifinals at West Burlington Wednesday night.

Unranked Central Lee (16-7) advances to Saturday's regional championship game against ninth-ranked Des Moines Christian (21-2) at 5 p.m. at Eddyville. Christian advanced with a 58-43 knockout of Centerville.

Saturday's winner advances to the state tournament March 2-7 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

In the Southeast Iowa Superconference season, West Burlington beat Central Lee 73-44 on Dec. 17 and 66-60 on Jan. 28.

In Wednesday's third encounter, "they did exactly what I wanted them to do," Central Lee coach Lane Weirather said. "They came out in the same 1-3-1 and we practiced it for five days in a row. We just had to make good passes. When we went back over our scouting report, we turned the ball over 24 times both times we played them before. We thought we had to cut that down to about 12."

The Hawks got halfway there, committing 16 turnovers.

"Our game plan was to identify (Natalie) Vandenberg and (Samantha) Dzawo, to identify those two players," Weirather said. "Dzawo got too many offensive rebounds and 22 points against us last time and Vandenberg was always hitting the clutch screens. So we had to identify those guys."

West Burlington struck first with Vandenberg scoring a layup off a pass from Sydney Marlow. But 2-0 was the only lead the Falcons would enjoy. The Lady Hawks scored the next seven points. Central Lee led 13-8 at the first quarter break with 6-foot-1 junior Mya Merchman scoring nine of those points.

Central Lee patience and West Burlington's defense kept the score down in the second quarter with the Hawks creeping to an 18-9 halftime lead.

West Burlington scored the first eight points of the third quarter, pulling to within a point of Central Lee. The Hawks went back up by five, then West Burlington scored six of the last eight points of the third quarter, but still trailed 23-24.

Central Lee gradually stretched the margin in the final eight minutes.

Merschman led all scorers with 25 points, a fraction under her average. Kaylynn Summers and Ella Sanders each scored six. Marlow paced West Burlington with 11 points. Leah Collier had nine and Vandenberg added eight.

Merschman ranks second statewide in Class 3A in scoring (25.7) and rebounding (10.8).

"They did about what we thought," West Burlington coach John Vandenberg said. "They did pack the inside a little bit more so we couldn't get inside quite as much as we wanted to. And we just didn't have a good shooting night, but you know they're a good team and if you don't play your best you're not going to win. That's what happened tonight. We didn't play our best.

"We just thought we could pin their posts in a little bit more," coach Vandenberg said. "And we did and we couldn't get the ball to our girls, errant passes and things like that. We weren't really trying to change too much. We were just trying to get going. Our press didn't bother them as much as it had. You know, half-court did. Full-court didn't."

West Burlington ended its season at 18-5. "We have a great team," Vandenberg said. "As Sydney (Marlow) said in the locker room, this is one of the best teams that they've played for. In all our teams in all sports, this is the team they enjoy the most. They're a tight-knit group of girls. We hate to see Sam (Dzawo) go, but we only lose one to graduation. So I told the girls, we're going to take about a month off, then we're going to hit it hard and try to get to state next year."

Central Lee has three days to prepare for Des Moines Christian. "They can shoot the threes," Weirather said. "They put up a tremendous amount of threes. We'll just get ready and go play."

Des Moines Christian has two players averaging in double figures — Moriah Prewitt (18.0) and Kate Muller (11.3).