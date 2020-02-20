Peru State has announced its inaugural spring junior varsity baseball schedule,



The Bobcats will open their 2020 spring schedule when they travel to Marshall, Mo., to take on Missouri Valley in a double header on March 2. The first pitch of game 1 is schedule for 1 p.m. with game 2 following after a short break.



The 'Cat will get two home double headers for the 2020 season. The first home will be on March 30 when they host MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.). Start time for the double header is 1 p.m. Their last home game of the season will be played on April 13 when Baker (Kan.) comes to town. The first game starts at 2 p.m. followed by the second game in the double header.

For the complete release, please go to: http://bit.ly/2uYlNBJ