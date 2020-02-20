The Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) basketball double header start times between Peru State and Mount Mercy for Saturday, February 22, have been changed.



The women's game will now begin at noon with the men's game to follow at approximately 2 p.m. The competition will be held in the Hennessey Recreation Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.



The Bobcat women are presently 7-13 in the Heart and 9-15 overall while Mount Mercy is 2-18 in conference play and 5-20 on the year. The Peru State men are 13-7 in conference play and are 14-12 on the season while the Mustang men are 8-12 in the Heart and 13-13 overall.

For the complete release, please go to: http://bit.ly/2Hz5Mou