MEDIAPOLIS — Cameron Edle may have only scored five points, but he made two of the biggest plays of the game for his team.

The Danville High School junior came up with a pair of steals which led to layups by teammate Ty Carr, helping the Bears stave off a Central Lee rally and come away with a 65-54 win over the Hawks in a Class 2A district quarterfinal game Monday night on the Vernon "Bud" McLearn Court at Mediapolis High School.

Danville (11-11) advances to a district semifinal game to play West Burlington (12-8) at 7 p.m. Thursday at West Burlington.

Central Lee bows out with a 4-18 record.

With their lead cut to four points late in the third quarter, the Bears got a big boost from Edle, who listened to Coach Matt Morris' advice and pilfered a pair of steals.

"Coach is always talking that we need to get up. He always challenges me in the press to jump one of those passes because I stay back a little too much," Edle said. "I saw the pass coming. Taylor (Kensett) and Ty (Carr) got pressure from the wings and I jumped a couple of them and got a couple throw outs to Ty and got layups. That put the lead back to nine."

"We kept trying to keep a little pressure on them, three-quarter court. Cam makes a couple good reads there, quick hands and he's able to attack the rim with the steal and finish it off. That was a huge momentum change for us," Morris said.

Edle got the Bears off to a fast start, knocking down a 3-pointer just five seconds into the game. It came off a set play Morris drew up, and one which has been successful several times this season.

"It feels good because I'm always afraid to shoot it. But if I hit that first one it sets the confidence and set the tone for the rest of the game," Edle said. "We usually try to draw that up. That's a play where we don't try to set up and offense. It's just a quick three. If Taylor is open on the post we try to get it to him. I've hit it a couple times. I haven't missed it yet."

"That's the way we drew it up to play it, honestly, and the kids did a really good job of executing it. I was real happy with that," Morris said. "I thought we had a couple good runs, one in the first half, one in the second half. I was real happy we got off to a good start. We want to play from the lead. Cam bangs a three for us right away and we're off to the races."

Central Lee scored six straight points to take a 6-5 lead on 3-pointers by Alex Sandoval and Dylan Stuecker.

Danville scored 14 of the next 17 points and took a 10-point lead into the second quarter.

Danville led by as many as 14 points in the second quarter before a rash of turnovers by the Bears allowed Central Lee to trim the lead to seven on a layin and 3-pointe by Kaleb Sanders to end the half.

"We've had a good second quarter most of the season, but at the end of the day it came down to executing and doing the small things and we just turned it over too many timed. That hurt us. We'd get on a run and then we'd throw it away and they would get four quick transition points and then we were back in the hole," Central Lee coach Evan Swanson said.

"We have to lean on our seniors. We have young guards and they're growing and learning. They're going to make some mistakes, but they are getting better. I love the kids. Sometimes we just don't understand score and clock situations. We make some silly mistakes, let them hang around and get back into the game. We did that a couple times. We didn't take care of the ball," Morris said.

Central Lee cut its deficit to 34-30 on baskets by Seth Mayes and Bronson Sargent midway through the third quarter.

But Edle came up with a pair of steals and in the blink of an eye the Danville lead was back to nine.

"It was getting close and I could tell our fans were getting worried. We got those four points there and got the lead back up," Edle said.

"I give credit to my boys for coming back. They got it down to four or five points a couple times. It take a real resilient team to do that, especially given the season we've had. They fought in every single game and lost some real heartbreakers. We're just not there yet. It takes a lot of time to get there. We'll see where we're at next season."

Danville now gets a rematch with West Burlington. The teams split two games in the regular season, each winning on the other team's home court.

"We split with them. We lost at home and beat them on their court. They have great players, great kids. Their coach will have them ready to go. That's a great group down there. Winning at their house won't be easy. We'll have to play great Danville team basketball to win," Morris said.

CENTRAL LEE (54)

Trent Stutes 1-5 0-0 2, Bronson Sargent 7-14 3-5 17, Seth Mayes 3-9 1-2 10, Sylan Stuecker 3-4 0-0 7, Kade Myhre 3-7 0-1 6, Derick Denning 0-2 0-0 0, Kaleb Sanders 3-5 1-2 8, Logan Kramer 0-2 0-0 0, Evan Pohren 0-0 0-0 0, David Vance 0-0 0-0 0, Maddox Doty 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 22-54 5-10 54.

DANVILLE (65)

Bradyn Hall 1-5 1-2 4, Ty Carr 5-10 12-15 22, Cameron Edle 1-2 2-2 5, Taylor Kensett 6-10 3-4 15, Calin Vogelgesang 2-6 2-2 8, Sawyer Nelson 3-5 0-1 6, Cadence Williams 2-2 1-5 5, Conner Ourth 0-1 0-0 0, Drake Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Aidan McCane 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 20-41 21-31 65.

Score by quarters

Central Lee;9;13;10;22;—;54

Danville;19;10;12;24;—;65

Fouls: Central Lee 23, Danville 14. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None. 3-point goals: Central Lee 5-23 (Stuekcer 3-9, Sanders 1-1, Sandoval 1-2, Kramer 0-2, Stutes 0-3, Sargent 0-3, Myhre 0-3), Danville 4-15 (Vogelgesang 2-6, Edle 1-2, Hall 1-3, Carr 0-1, Kensett 0-3).

Records: Central Lee 4-18, Danville 11-11.