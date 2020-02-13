CARTHAGE, Ill. — Evan McGaughey used to think his hometown of Carthage was the center of the world, a place he would call home forever.

Then McGaughey's basketball career took flight. Before he knew it, the 2012 Illini West High School graduate and 2017 Quincy University graduate was a globetrotter.

McGaughey is in his third year of playing professional basketball in Europe. He spent one season in Germany, another in the Czech Republic and most recently played in Europe before a broken foot sidelined him for several months.

McGaughey, who has been back home in Carthage for several weeks, is ready to get back to Europe, find a new team and resume his world travels.

Not bad for someone who thought his basketball career would be over after he graduated from Quincy University and who once thought he would never leave his hometown.

"Coming from Carthage? No chance. I didn't think I'd ever leave Carthage. It's a pretty cool opportunity for me," McGaughey said. "I'm actually over in Europe now playing basketball. I'm home now because I had a foot injury. So I'm back for about a month or so, then I'll head back over there."

McGaughey, who averaged 18 points and 9.1 rebounds his senior season at Illini West, went on to average 16.8 points and 8.1 rebounds his senior season at Quincy University, finishing seventh on the school's career scoring and rebounding lists.

It was toward the end of his time at Quincy University when McGaughey started getting calls from agents, asking if he was interested in playing professionally overseas. McGaughey wasn't quite sure what to make of it all at first.

"My senior year of college, I had several agent contact me. I made a connection with one of them. This is my third year over there now," McGaughey said. "Toward the end of my college career, I had a few agents and other people keep bringing it up, asking me if I wanted to do it. I still never really thought about it too hard until I had agents talking to me about it. That got the ball rolling."

McGaughey spent his first season in Germany, where he averaged 11.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and had five double-doubles. He spent the next season in the Czech Republic, where he averaged 7.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.2 assist, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

McGaughey started the 2019-20 season playing for Latina Basket in Italy, where he averaged 9.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.1 assist, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks through 12 games before breaking his left foot.

McGaughey, who majored in sports management and got his Masters degree from Quincy in his fifth year, has learned new cultures, new languages and new cuisine over the last three years in Europe.

"At first it's pretty tough, but for the most part on every team everybody will speak English. That's good. But once you go out in the city, that's when it can be a problem. You're playing a lot of Pictionary trying to order food and stuff like that," McGaughey said. "It's pretty cool. You try to pick up on all the languages and stuff. Obviously you can't speak them well, but you get bits and pieces of them as the year goes on. Different food. Different cities. I've been to a lot of cool cities that I never thought I would go to. It's been good so far."

McGaughey is able to use FaceTime and Skype to keep in contact with his family back in Carthage, although explaining to people exactly where he is from is a little more challenging.

"It does. But with technology, you can FaceTime and stuff like that. That definitely helps. It's not easy and I'm usually a seven-hour time difference, depending on where I'm at in Europe. I really only have half the day to talk to people back in the States. That makes it tough," McGaughey said. "When I tell people where I'm from, I usually say St. Louis or Illinois because they have no idea where Carthage, Illinois is. I try to spread the word."

McGughey made himself a little money while he was back home recovering from his broken foot. At a recent Southeastern Community College men's basketball game at Loren Walker Arena in West Burlington, McGaughey made a 94-foot putt, earning him $1,000 from Shottenkirk. McGaughey, a former state qualifier in golf for Illini West, showed he has plenty of talent in that sport, as well.

"There was a lot of luck involved, obviously. It's probably the longest putt I've ever made. I'll take it. It went in. That was a once-in-a-lifetime thing for me," McGaughey said.

McGaughey knows the basketball gig won't last forever, so he's going to enjoy the ride while it lasts. The game already has taken him places he previously never dreamed of.

"It's grueling on your body, so I'm trying to get as much out of it as I can in a short amount of time," McGaughey said. "It's a lot of cool experiences seeing the whole world playing basketball."