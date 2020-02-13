NEVADA - The Nevada girls’ basketball team took too long to get on track against Gilbert in a 56-30 loss to the No. 8 team in Class 4A Friday.

Nevada didn’t score until the 5:57 mark of the second quarter. By that time Gilbert hat built a 20-0 lead.

“You can’t start that way,” Nevada head coach Jordan Bentley said. “It’s just too good of a team to spot 20 points.”

Thea Rotto and Nessa Johnson dominated Nevada inside and in transition in the first half. Rotto scored 10 of her game-high 15 points and Johnson scored all eight of her points over the first two quarters.

Emma Bulman also scored eight points. Katie Currans and Sydney Lynch scored six apiece and Ava Hawthorne five in helping Gilbert improve to 16-3 and go to 11-2 in the HOIC.

Nevada fell to 8-12 overall and 6-7 in the conference. The Cubs went toe to toe with the Tigers after its big early deficit, but the brutal start was simply too much to overcome.

Bentley was proud of the way his team fought back over the final 2 ½ quarters.

“It was just settling down,” Bentley said. “Our ball movement was better and I thought our defense dug in a little bit more. We caused them to have some turnovers and things they don’t usually have.”

Sydney Mosinski had eight points, nine rebounds and one block for Nevada in the loss. Shelbi Hazlitt finished with seven points four rebounds and two steals, Elie Tuhn six points, five steals and two assists and Kacie Rewerts four points, four rebounds and two assists.

Gilbert 56, Nevada 30

G 16 14 10 16 - 56

N 0 12 10 8 - 30

Gilbert (56) - Katie Currans 1-4 3-4 6, Sydney Lynch 2-5 1-2 6, Skylar Hillman 1-1 0-0 3, Ava Hawthorne 2-6 1-2 5, Nessa Johnson 3-5 1-4 8, Ellie Bulman 0-0 0-0 0, Emma Kruse 0-0 0-0 0, Emma Bulman 3-9 2-2 8, Abby Terrones 0-0 0-0 0, Johnna Rotto 0-0 0-0 0, Thea Rotto 4-9 6-12 15, Claire Roske 1-3 0-0 2, Raney Kruse 0-1 0-1 0, Jordyn Milhous 1-3 0-0 3, Ava. Johnson 0-0 0-1 0. Totals: 18-46 14-28 56. 3-point field goals (6): Currans, Lynch, Hillman, Johnson, T. Rotto, Milhous. Rebounds (38): Em. Bulman 8, T. Rotto 8. Assists (17): Hawthorne 6. Steals (21): Em. Bulman 5. Blocks (2): T. Rotto 2. Fouls: 22.

Nevada (30) - Sydney Mosinski 3-8 2-8 8, Addi Vorm 0-4 0-0 0, Elie Tuhn 1-6 4-8 6, Meredith Harter 0-1 2-2 2, Megan Wessels 0-0 0-0 0, Shelbi Hazlitt 3-6 0-1 7, Kacie Rewerts 2-2 0-0 4, Mayzi Weig 0-0 1-2 1, Maddie Dunham 1-3 0-0 2, Alexandria Arnaud 0-1 0-2 0. Totals: 10-31 9-23 30. 3-point field goals (1): Hazlitt. Rebounds (25): Mosinski 9. Assists (5): Tuhn 2, Rewerts 2. Steals (11): Tuhn 5. Blocks (1): MosinskiFouls: 20.

JEFFERSON - Nevada snapped a five-game losing streak with a vengeance Feb. 4, crushing Greene County by a 57-13 score.

Nevada led by 15 points after one quarter. The Cubs went up 38-6 at the half to put the game away and improve to 8-11 on the season and 6-6 in the Heart of Iowa Conference.

Nevada held Greene County to 4 of 24 shooting and had 22 steals. The Cubs shot 43 percent from the field and outrebounded the Rams, 30-21.

Sydney Mosinski had 12 points, four rebounds and a block and Shelbi Hazlitt nine points and two steals to lead a balanced Nevada attack. Addi Vorm finished with eight points, four rebounds and steals apiece and three assists, Elie Tuhn seven points and four steals, Alexandria Arnaud five points and two steals and Kacie Rewerts four points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block.

Maddie Dunham tacked on four points and three rebounds and Meredith Harter, Aubrey Gibson, Ella Higgins and Mayzi Weig scored two points apiece.

Greene County fell to 1-17 overall and 1-11 in the conference. Izzy Bravard led the Rams with six points, Brianna Osterson added three points and eight rebounds and Brianna Habben three points and seven boards.

Nevada 57, Greene County 13

N 18 20 11 8 - 57

GC 3 3 6 1 - 13

Nevada (57) - Sydney Mosinski 5-8 2-2 12, Addi Vorm 3-7 0-0 8, Elie Tuhn 3-9 0-0 7, Meredith Harter 1-2 0-0 2, Tessa Borwick 0-2 0-0 0, Amelea Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Megan Wessels 0-2 0-0 0, Shelbi Hazlitt 4-6 0-0 9, Aubrey Gibson 1-1 0-0 2, Kacie Rewerts 2-8 0-0 4, Ella Higgins 1-2 0-0 2, Mayzi Weig 1-1 0-0 2, Katelyn Kingsbury 0-2 0-0 0, Maddie Dunham 2-5 0-0 4, Alexandria Arnaud 2-2 1-2 5. Totals: 25-58 3-4 57. 3-point field goals (4): Vorm 2, Tuhn, Hazlitt. Rebounds (30): Rewerts 5. Assists (14): Rewerts 4. Steals (22): Vorm 4, Tuhn 4. Blocks (2): Mosinski, Rewerts.

Greene County (13) - Brianna Habben 1-7 1-2 3, Eliza Carlson 0-2 0-0 0, Izzy Bravard 2-5 1-2 6, Brianna Osterson 1-6 0-0 3, Alexa Peters 0-0 0-0 0, Autumn Villebro 0-0 0-0 0, Natalie Heupel 0-0 0-0 0, Sadie Wilson 0-4 1-2 1, Ashlyn Hinners 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 4-24 3-6 13. 3-point field goals (1): Osterson. Rebounds (21): Osterson 8. Assists (1): Bravard. Steals (3): Osterson 2. Blocks (2): Habben, Wilson. Fouls: 5.